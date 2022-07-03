They Kept Our MLAs Locked, We Sealed Party Office: Sena's Aaditya Thackeray

Ahead of the two-day special session of the Maharashtra Assembly beginning on Sunday, the Shiv Sena legislative party office at the Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai was found sealed with a notice.

A white paper was stuck with a plastic tape on the closed doors of the Sena legislative party office in the Vidhan Bhavan, with a message in Marathi written on it saying, ”The office is closed as per instructions of the Shiv Sena legislative party.

While reports earlier claimed that the Shinde-led faction of Shiv Sena got the office sealed, Aaditya Thackeray later said, “We have closed the office of the Shiv Sena legislative party in the Assembly”.

“We have to go to the House together, the keys to the office are with us. They had kept some of our MLAs locked up. What is the big deal if we’ve locked up the office,” news agency ANI quoted Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray as saying.

The four-day old Shiv Sena-BJP government will face the floor test on July 4 during the special two-day session of the Legislative Assembly beginning here on Sunday.

BJP’s Rahul Narvekar was elected as the new Maharashtra Assembly Speaker after election to the post was held on Sunday as the House proceedings began at 11 am.

