Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

'They Only Remember Farmers in Advertisements': Priyanka Gandhi Hits out at UP Govt

The Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi's attack on the UP government came over a media report that in separate incidents, two farmers from Mahoba and Hamirpur allegedly committed suicide over debt issues.

PTI

Updated:October 9, 2019, 11:01 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'They Only Remember Farmers in Advertisements': Priyanka Gandhi Hits out at UP Govt
File photo of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi.

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday attacked the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over its treatment of farmers, alleging that the Yogi Adityanath dispensation remembers them only in advertisements.

Her attack on the UP government came over a media report that in separate incidents, two farmers from Mahoba and Hamirpur allegedly committed suicide over debt issues. "The UP government has devised new ways to harass the farmers. It cheated in the name of loan waiver. Jailed farmers in the name of electricity bill," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

No compensation is being given for the crops damaged due to floods and rains, the Congress general secretary in-charge UP East alleged. The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh only remembers farmers in advertisements, she claimed.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram