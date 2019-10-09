'They Only Remember Farmers in Advertisements': Priyanka Gandhi Hits out at UP Govt
The Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi's attack on the UP government came over a media report that in separate incidents, two farmers from Mahoba and Hamirpur allegedly committed suicide over debt issues.
File photo of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi.
New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday attacked the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over its treatment of farmers, alleging that the Yogi Adityanath dispensation remembers them only in advertisements.
Her attack on the UP government came over a media report that in separate incidents, two farmers from Mahoba and Hamirpur allegedly committed suicide over debt issues. "The UP government has devised new ways to harass the farmers. It cheated in the name of loan waiver. Jailed farmers in the name of electricity bill," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.
No compensation is being given for the crops damaged due to floods and rains, the Congress general secretary in-charge UP East alleged. The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh only remembers farmers in advertisements, she claimed.
