English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'They Praise Cows in MP But Slaughter Calves in Kerala': PM Modi Says Cheating in Congress' Blood
Modi also said his government had stopped the 'theft' of the country's money to the tune of Rs 90,000 crore per year by detecting fake beneficiaries through technology.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a rally.
Loading...
Chhindwara (MP): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a rally in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, launched a frontal attack on the Congress, saying cheating was in the blood of the opposition party.
Criticising the grand old party on the issue of cow protection, Modi said, "The Congress continues to misguide people. Cheating is in the blood of the Congress, but the people of Madhya Pradesh will not give importance to that party.
"Is it the same Congress which praises the cow in Madhya Pradesh and mentions some schemes in its poll manifesto, but slaughters calves on the streets of Kerala and eats beef?"
He was referring to an incident in Kerala's Kannur last year, when a calf was slaughtered to protest against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government's notification on sale of cattle for slaughter.
The Congress, in its manifesto for the November 28 Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls, talks about commercial production of "gaumutra" (cow urine) and "kanda" (cowdung cakes).
Modi said his government had stopped the "theft" of the country's money to the tune of Rs 90,000 crore per year by detecting fake beneficiaries through technology. "I have been heavily abused by Congress leaders, but I know the reason behind it. The use of Aadhaar-based technology has detected six crore fake beneficiaries of government schemes. My government has stopped the annual theft of Rs 90,000 crore of the country's money," he said.
Modi also targeted Chhindwara MP and Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath over a video and his claims of development. In the clip that went viral on the social media, Nath had purportedly said the winnability of a candidate was the most important factor for him, rather than his character.
The 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly will go to the polls on November 28 and the results will be announced on December 11.
Criticising the grand old party on the issue of cow protection, Modi said, "The Congress continues to misguide people. Cheating is in the blood of the Congress, but the people of Madhya Pradesh will not give importance to that party.
"Is it the same Congress which praises the cow in Madhya Pradesh and mentions some schemes in its poll manifesto, but slaughters calves on the streets of Kerala and eats beef?"
He was referring to an incident in Kerala's Kannur last year, when a calf was slaughtered to protest against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government's notification on sale of cattle for slaughter.
The Congress, in its manifesto for the November 28 Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls, talks about commercial production of "gaumutra" (cow urine) and "kanda" (cowdung cakes).
Modi said his government had stopped the "theft" of the country's money to the tune of Rs 90,000 crore per year by detecting fake beneficiaries through technology. "I have been heavily abused by Congress leaders, but I know the reason behind it. The use of Aadhaar-based technology has detected six crore fake beneficiaries of government schemes. My government has stopped the annual theft of Rs 90,000 crore of the country's money," he said.
Modi also targeted Chhindwara MP and Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath over a video and his claims of development. In the clip that went viral on the social media, Nath had purportedly said the winnability of a candidate was the most important factor for him, rather than his character.
The 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly will go to the polls on November 28 and the results will be announced on December 11.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
-
Friday 09 November , 2018
12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
Monday 12 November , 2018 Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
Friday 09 November , 2018 12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Live TV
Recommended For You
- #SabarimalaForAll: Here’s What’s Buzzing in New Delhi's Ayyappa Temples
- Nike Air Zoom Pegasus Turbo Review: Racing Stripe on a Running Shoe is Just The Start of Awesomeness
- Demystifying Air Purifiers: Genuine Smartness is Why Dyson Pure Cool Sport Premium Price Tags
- Upcoming Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2018 Spied Completely Undisguised, Interiors Spied Too
- Midnight Snack: This City Has the Most Bed Bugs in the US, Sleep Tight
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...