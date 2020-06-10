'They Said Dislodge Cong or it Will Ruin Everything': In Viral Audio, CM Shivraj Reveals Brain Behind Toppling of Kamal Nath Govt

Bhopal: A major controversy erupted in Madhya Pradesh after an audio clip went viral, in which Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan can be heard saying that it was the decision of central leadership to dislodge Congress government in the state.

Calling it a murder of democracy, Congress party has termed it a 'serious incident' and has affirmed to fight with all possible means against this act.

In the viral video (News18 does not vouch for the veracity of the audio), CM Chouhan, who apparently is addressing a party workers’ convention in bypoll-bound Sanwer in Indore on June 8, can be heard saying: "It was the decision of central leadership which said that this government should be toppled or else it will ruin everything."

Chouhan then turned to party workers asking, “Please tell me, whether it was possible to dislodge the government without Jyotiraditya Scindia ji and Tulsi bhai. There was no other way, added Chouhan amid claps from the party workers.

I am saying this with complete belief and honesty that neither Scindia nor Silawat cheated Congress party, it was the grand old party which cheated them. Due to a pain, he (Silawat) left his ministership, when people not even abandon post of Sarpanch, claimed the Chief Minister.

Urging all BJP workers to rally around Silawat in bypoll, Chouhan asked them, “Tell me if Silawat isn’t reinstated as an MLA, should I continue to be the CM or should BJP government survive?”

Silawat, a close aide of Scindia is probable to contest on BJP ticket from Sanwer in Indore.

Senior BJP leader Govind Malu claimed that whatever is true is before everyone. “We did not allure their MLAs, their party faced a division under the leadership of senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia,” Malu told a news channel, adding they came to us on their own and joined the party.

Such fake audios could be presented by the Congress party, claimed Malu. “The Congress government was dislodged after their party MLAs resigned and it was our duty to form the government,” claimed BJP spokepsperson Rajnish Agrawal.

Senior Congress spokesperson KK Mishra claimed he has released the audio clip and vouched for the authenticity of the clip, daring BJP to sue him.

Congress media in-charge Jitu Patwari, speaking to the media, called it a murder of democracy, saying the central government has dislodged a state government and a Chief Minister has accepted it. We are exploring legal and constitutional option to take this fight further. Shivraj government won’t last more than three-four months, he augured.

Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha also tweeted, “If at all this audio clip is true, it’s highly shameful. It might be a short term win for BJP to dislodge a state government with the help of Centre but it’s a defeat for our democratic values and constitutional principles.”