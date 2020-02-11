Take the pledge to vote

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
2-min read

'They Said Shaheen Bagh Should Feel the Shock, But...': Bhim Army Chief on Delhi Election Results

Bhim Army's Chandrashekhar Azad was referring to Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah’s repeated urge to voters to press the BJP’s symbol so hard that it gives a shock to those staging a protest in Shaheen Bagh.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:February 11, 2020, 8:54 PM IST
'They Said Shaheen Bagh Should Feel the Shock, But...': Bhim Army Chief on Delhi Election Results
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad addresses a gathering against CAA, NRC and NPR at Iqbal Maidan in Bhopal on Tuesday. (PTI)

Bhopal: Dalit leader and Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad said people’s power is on display in the national capital that gave a thumping majority to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for a third term and a drubbing to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Addressing a public rally at the historical Iqbal Maidan in the old city, Azad took a jibe at the BJP leaders who had built an aggressive campaign on communal lines and against the months-long protest at Delhi Shaheen Bagh where women, mostly Muslim, have been protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and proposed pan-India implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR).

“They said Shaheen Bagh would feel shock, but look, now, they are hiding away from the media after the shock (they got),” said Azad, adding it was the power of democracy and public, but some people have forgotten this in the present-day autocratic culture.

The Bhim Army leader was referring to Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah’s repeated urge to voters to press the BJP’s symbol so hard that it gives a shock to those in Shaheen Bagh.

Delhi’s educated public has replied to the question whether the public is powerful or the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre, he added.

Azad was speaking at Iqbal Maidan where protests by Muslim women and civil society organisations have been underday against the CAA and NRC since December 10.

Praising Muslim women across the country for taking forward the anti-CAA fight with courage, he said, “When I had visited Shaheen Bagh, I had told the women that a single Shaheen Bagh won’t do. We need 5,000 of them (across the nation). Those who called them sisters during the triple talaq issue, are not able to hear their voices now.” He also vowed to not let a single Muslim from being thrown into a detention camp.

The Bhim Army chief said those who won’t be able to prove their citizenship, would be reduced to refugees without any constitutional rights. “Your jobs, assets, education and everything would be snatched away,” Azad.

Stating that about 44% Dalits have no land or papers, and they too would be targeted along with Muslims after the combined implementation of the CAA and NRC. Hence, Dalits and Muslims should put up a fight together against the Modi government’s “anti-poor” policies.

He said no state can be forced to implement the CAA, NPR or NRC and citizens should be wary of chief ministers who are indulging in double-speak (protesting against the Centre over the issue, allowing NPR exercise in their states).

Azad, who has a copy of the Constitution with himself, read out the Preamble to the Constitution and urged those present at the gathering to do the same along with him.

| Edited by: Sohini Goswami
