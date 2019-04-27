'They Talk About Caste While Looting People's Money': PM Modi Slams Oppn Alliance in UP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday slammed the SP-BSP-RLD alliance in Uttar Pradesh, saying the tie-up of "opportunists" wants a helpless government because its mantra is "jaat, paat japna; janata ka maal apna".Modi addressed election rallies in Kannauj, a SP stronghold, Hardoi and Sitapur, a day after filing his nomination from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat for a second term.Dubbing the alliance as 'mahamilavati (highly adulterated) opportunists', Modi said in Kannauj that he doesn't believe in politics of caste.Later in Hardoi, he slammed the Congress, blaming it for showing scant regard for Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar and pointed out that his government has dedicated cashless payments app BHIM in his name.In Sitapur, Modi appealed to voters to support the BJP and said, "Your every single vote will directly come into the account of Modi.""Mayawatiji (BSP chief), I am most backward...I request with folded hands not to drag me into caste politics, 130 crore people are my family," he said in his first rally of the day in Kannauj."This country didn't know my caste till my detractors abused me...I am thankful to Mayawatiji, Akhileshji (SP chief), Congress people and the 'mahamilavatis' that they are discussing my caste...I believe that taking birth in a backward caste is an opportunity to serve the country," the PM said.He hit out at the opposition for attacking 'chowkidars' (watchmen) and Ram bhakts, and alleged that the alliance wanted a helpless government because their mantra was "jaat, paat japna; janata ka maal apna" (Talk about caste while looting people's money)."They (opposition) want a government at the Centre which is 'majboor' (helpless) not 'majboot' (strong) as it used to do before 2014," he said.Modi alleged that when opposition parties are on the verge of defeat they hit new lows in using abusive language."Whatever efforts you (opposition) make, it will be..." he said, following which the crowdshouted "Modi again".He ridiculed opposition leaders for their "dream" of becoming PM and poked fun at Mayawati for seeking support of SP "only for the sake of power". Modi said people are aware of the opportunism of SP and BSP and alleged Mayawati is asking for votes for SP which had disrespected Babasaheb."Behenji is happily seeking votes for the same SP which had disrespected Babasaheb and was embracing them just to defeat Modi...apmaan bhi kursi ke nichey chipaa detey hain aur kursi sey chipak jatey hain," he remarked."These (parties) are the ones who seek evidence of (Balakot) airstrike and shed tears for Batla House encounter (against terrorists)," Modi told the gathering.Stressing that the "chowkidar's" policies and intentions are clear, the PM took a dig at Congress president Rahul Gandhi, saying, "Some wise people had made promise of making gold out of potato which neither I nor my party BJP can promise.""We don't make promises which we can't fulfil...there are wise people who make gold out of potato...Neither I, nor my party can do it...can't tell lies and those who want to make gold can go there," he said without naming Gandhi.He said the 'chowkidar' from the land of Dwarikadheesh has come to the land of Baal Gopal (Lord Krishna).Stressing that history will be created on May 23 when results are announced, Modi also spoke about his vision of development based on the colours in the national flag.Saffron in the flag stands for 'urja'(power), whether it is through coal, water, sun or wind, white stands for revolution in milk, cotton, sugar, egg. Green stands for agriculture revolution achieved through new techniques, and blue for the revolution of water resources, he said."The pole which holds the flag high needs to be a strong one and it means infrastructure. Be it railways, digital, gas pipeline...all which are the identity of new India," Modi said. Buoyed by the massive turnout despite the sweltering heat, he said, "It shows people have decided to break the record of 2014.""The mahamilavatis abused the chowkidar and Ram bhakts but what happened? Their game is over....they are campaigning for themselves but you all have come on roads to campaign for this chowkidar," he said.Terming terrorism as the biggest danger to the country, he said terror factories are still operating from Pakistan and lashed out at SP and BSP for having no formula to deal with it.In an apparent dig at Congress' Salmaan Khurshid, he said people of Farrukhabad were awarewhat games were played in the name of 'divyangjans'."Do I have to recall it...the divyangjan upkaran scam is another black chapter in the corruption book of Congress," he said, without taking names. The trust led by Khurshid's wife had faced allegations of corruption after a sting operation.In Hardoi, Modi recalled how the SP commented on Babasaheb's statues and branded him as a land mafia. They razed Dalit bastis and framed fake cases against them, he alleged.He claimed, "Despite all this, Mayawati is seeking votes for SP as their only aim is to occupy seat of power."The BJP developed five memorials of Ambedkar as 'panch teerth'. "The Congress saw no one other than their family. It ignored Babasaheb," he said.Modi wrapped his day-long visit to UP with a public meeting in Sitapur. He appealed to people to vote for BJP with complete faith that it will "spoil sleep of terrorists, make corrupt shiver, bring more laurels to the country" and guarantee the nation becomes strong.