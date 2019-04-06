English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'They Use Poverty as a Political Weapon': PM Modi Hits Out at Congress in Odisha Rally
Noting that the Congress only gave slogans for eradication of poverty for generations but never took any step to ensure it, he said poor people have turned poorer and their leaders and ministers became richer.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a rally.
Loading...
Sonepur (Odisha): Accusing the Congress of always using poverty as a major political weapon, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday said the best remedy to eradicate poverty is to do away with that party.
"The Congress has all along been reaping political benefits by employing poverty as a major weapon. Poverty cannot be eradicated as long as the Congress exists," Modi said addressing the BJP's election rally in Sonepur which falls under Balangir Lok Sabha constituency in west Odisha.
Giving a call for "Congress hatao", he said poverty will disappear on its own if the Congress is removed.
Noting that the Congress only gave slogans for eradication of poverty for generations but never took any step to ensure it, he said poor people have turned poorer and their leaders and ministers became richer.
The Congress as well as the BJD used poverty for politics for which a major part of the country and Odisha was in immense poverty for decades.
As a result, Maoists are taking advantage of the situation, Modi said.
Assembly election in Odisha is scheduled to be held along with the Lok Sabha polls in four phases beginning April 11.
"The Congress has all along been reaping political benefits by employing poverty as a major weapon. Poverty cannot be eradicated as long as the Congress exists," Modi said addressing the BJP's election rally in Sonepur which falls under Balangir Lok Sabha constituency in west Odisha.
Giving a call for "Congress hatao", he said poverty will disappear on its own if the Congress is removed.
Noting that the Congress only gave slogans for eradication of poverty for generations but never took any step to ensure it, he said poor people have turned poorer and their leaders and ministers became richer.
The Congress as well as the BJD used poverty for politics for which a major part of the country and Odisha was in immense poverty for decades.
As a result, Maoists are taking advantage of the situation, Modi said.
Assembly election in Odisha is scheduled to be held along with the Lok Sabha polls in four phases beginning April 11.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Tuesday 02 April , 2019
War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Tuesday 02 April , 2019 War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Pankaj Tripathi Thinks I Am A Creep, Says Janhvi Kapoor
- Amitabh Bachchan Loves It When Aaradhya Destroys His Working Desk
- Mahesh Babu's Ugadi Gift to Fans is the Terrific Teaser of his 25th Film Maharshi
- Explaining AI's Role in Checking Fake News Ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha Elections
- Malaysia Open: Kidambi Srikanth Loses Quarterfinals, India's Campaign Comes to an End
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results