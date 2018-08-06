GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

'They Want to Know Your Identity, What You Eat': Mamata Banerjee Pens Poem to Attack NRC, BJP Govt

The West Bengal chief minister, who has been vocal about her anti-BJP stand, also slammed the saffron party over its treatment of Dalits, Christians and other minority communities.

PTI

Updated:August 6, 2018, 6:06 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'They Want to Know Your Identity, What You Eat': Mamata Banerjee Pens Poem to Attack NRC, BJP Govt
File photo of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.
Loading...
Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday penned a poem slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government over the complete draft of Assam’s National Register of Citizens (NRC) and said those who protested against the saffron party had no place in the country.

The poem is written in Bengali and was posted on the chief minister's Facebook page with her signature and date.

The poem under the title ‘Identity’ goes as...(they want to know) Who are you, what is your surname, what is your identity, what do you eat, where do you live.

“Do you listen to mann-ki-baat, do you write against the ruling party? Then you have no place. You are a terrorist,” says the poem in a critical reference to the BJP.

“Those who don't know the power of the ruling party and rebel against it are anti-nationals and have no place (in the country),” it adds.

Banerjee, who has been vocal about her anti-BJP stand, also slammed the saffron party over its treatment of Dalits, Christians and other minority communities.

“(they will ask) What is your attire, who do you support and whether you have ‘Gobardhan’ account. If the answer is in the negative, you are infiltrator,” goes the poem.

The NRC draft of Assam was released on July 30 and excluded the names of over 40 lakh people.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Friendship Day: Bollywood's Lessons On Friendship

Friendship Day: Bollywood's Lessons On Friendship

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...