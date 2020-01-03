'They Will Have to Answer People of Maharashtra': BJP Slams Congress for 'Insulting' Savarkar

New Delhi Union minister Smriti Irani on Friday asked the Congress how long it would "insult the sacrifices" of Veer Savarkar and said the opposition party will have to give an answer to the people of Maharashtra and all patriots in the country.

"The Congress, which is one of the ruling parties in Maharashtra, will have to answer the Marathi people and all patriots in the country how long will it continue to insult the sacrifice of Veer Savarkar," Irani said at the Delhi BJP office.

She also asked why does the Congress considers its "birthright to humiliate" Veer Savarkar.

BJP general secretary Anil Jain also took a swipe at the Congress, saying that "the world knows various relationships of Congress leaders", but he does not want to throw such muck.

Nobody in the Congress suffered like Veer Savarkar, a Hindutva icon, Jain said and asked as to what low the opposition party has fallen to in attacking him. The Congress should answer about such an abhorrent comment made about Savarkar, he said.

"Except for a family nobody is worthy of respect for the Congress," Jain said while accusing the party of denigrating leaders like Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Bhim Rao Ambedkar and Savarkar.

Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, commonly known as Veer Savarkar, was an Indian independence activist, politician, lawyer, writer, and the formulator of the Hindutva philosophy.

Irani launched BJP's 'Meri Dilli Mera Sujhav' campaign along with other leaders including the party's Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari to gather feedback of the people of Delhi to draft the party's manifesto for forthcoming Assembly polls.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.