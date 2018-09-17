English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Think About Bharat Mata, Lotus When You Campaign, Amit Shah Tells BJP Workers in Rajasthan
The BJP chief also said PM Narendra Modi and CM Vasundhara Raje were working as double engines to lead the country and the state and every party worker should visit door-to-door to highlight the work done by the two leaders.
BJP chief Amit Shah addresses workers in Rajasthan on Monday. (Twitter @AmitShah)
Loading...
Jaipur: BJP president Amit Shah on Monday asked party workers in poll-bound Rajasthan to think about 'Bharat Mata' and 'Lotus' when they campaign, prompting opposition party Congress to ask whether he has lost faith in the state's Vasundhara Raje government.
Addressing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers at an event in industrial city Bhilwara, Shah asked them to work hard at the booth level, saying elections could not be won only through achievements of the government and it was an election of party workers rather than just of any minister or chief minister.
At the same time, the BJP chief also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Vasundhara Raje were working as double engines to lead the country and the state, respectively, and every party worker should visit door-to-door to highlight the work done by the two leaders.
He also highlighted several achievements of the Modi government at the Centre, listing surgical strike against Pakistan, increase in Minimum Support Price for farm produce and vaccination scheme among others.
Exuding confidence in party workers, Shah said it was not an election of any minister or chief minister but it was an election of party workers and the BJP. Party workers should think only about the party symbol 'Lotus' and 'Bharat Mata' (Mother India) when they campaign, he said at the 'Shakti Kendra Sammelan' event.
Reacting to his speech, Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot said the saffron party head has lost faith in five-year tenure of Raje government in the state as he was seeking votes in the name of 'Bharat Mata' and the BJP.
Shah also hit out at the Congress on issues of NRC (National Register of Citizens in Assam) and surgical strike. He said the 'Mahagathbandhan', or the Grand Alliance, which the Opposition is talking about will not be able to defeat the BJP.
At another event in Bhilwara, Shah celebrated Modi's birthday with differently-abled children and said the prime minister's life was dedicated people of the country, its pride and its development.
Shah will address 'Shakti Kendra Sammelan' in Nagaur and Udaipur on Tuesday. The BJP president is interacting with party workers at various places through this event.
Since July, this is Shah's third visit to the state where assembly elections are scheduled to take place later this year.
Addressing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers at an event in industrial city Bhilwara, Shah asked them to work hard at the booth level, saying elections could not be won only through achievements of the government and it was an election of party workers rather than just of any minister or chief minister.
At the same time, the BJP chief also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Vasundhara Raje were working as double engines to lead the country and the state, respectively, and every party worker should visit door-to-door to highlight the work done by the two leaders.
He also highlighted several achievements of the Modi government at the Centre, listing surgical strike against Pakistan, increase in Minimum Support Price for farm produce and vaccination scheme among others.
Exuding confidence in party workers, Shah said it was not an election of any minister or chief minister but it was an election of party workers and the BJP. Party workers should think only about the party symbol 'Lotus' and 'Bharat Mata' (Mother India) when they campaign, he said at the 'Shakti Kendra Sammelan' event.
Reacting to his speech, Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot said the saffron party head has lost faith in five-year tenure of Raje government in the state as he was seeking votes in the name of 'Bharat Mata' and the BJP.
Shah also hit out at the Congress on issues of NRC (National Register of Citizens in Assam) and surgical strike. He said the 'Mahagathbandhan', or the Grand Alliance, which the Opposition is talking about will not be able to defeat the BJP.
At another event in Bhilwara, Shah celebrated Modi's birthday with differently-abled children and said the prime minister's life was dedicated people of the country, its pride and its development.
Shah will address 'Shakti Kendra Sammelan' in Nagaur and Udaipur on Tuesday. The BJP president is interacting with party workers at various places through this event.
Since July, this is Shah's third visit to the state where assembly elections are scheduled to take place later this year.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad: Will Not Contest 2019 Elections
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Idols get insurance cover of Rs 600 crore
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Meet Anand Grover: The Man Who Battled Section 377
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Watch: Ban on 328 Medicines
Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad: Will Not Contest 2019 Elections
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Idols get insurance cover of Rs 600 crore
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Meet Anand Grover: The Man Who Battled Section 377
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Watch: Ban on 328 Medicines
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Meghan Markle Supporting A Community Kitchen is Winning Hearts On The Internet
- 'Salt Bae' is Back and This Time He's Making Burgers in the Most Extreme Way Possible
- Priyanka Chopra Reveals She is Asthmatic, Says, 'It Can't Stop Me from Achieving My Goals'
- Gareth Bale Says Real Madrid More of a Team Without Cristiano Ronaldo
- New Set of Code Discovered That Crashes And Restarts Apple iPhones, iPads
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...