'Think and Speak': Amid Uproar over Periyar Remark, Stalin Has a Piece of Advice for Rajinikanth

New Delhi: Hours after superstar Rajinikanth refused to apologise for his statement on social reformer Periyar EV Ramasamy, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin said the aspiring politician must think before speaking on such issues.

In his address at the 50th anniversary-cum-readers' connect event of Tamil magazine 'Thuglak' on January 14, Rajinikanth had said, “In 1971, at Salem, Periyar took out a rally in which undressed images of Lord Sri Ramachandramoorthy and Sita (with a garland of sandal) featured and no news outlet published it."

Amid uproar and criticism from several quarters, the popular south actor said on Tuesday he stands by his statement on the Dravidar Kazhagam founder.

During an event later in the day, when a journalist asked the DMK chief about the actor refusing to apologise over the matter, Stalin said Rajinikanth is an artiste, not a politician.

“I have an advice for him. When he talks about Periyar, who fought for almost 95 years for the Tamil people, he should think and speak,” Stalin was quoted as saying in The Hindu.

A Dravidian outfit on Tuesday filed a plea in the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the police to register a case against Rajinikanth over his remarks.

Last Friday, members of a Dravidian outfit had accused the superstar of "uttering a blatant lie" about the social reformer, burnt the actor’s effigies and filed a police complaint against him. Over 50 protesters were detained on that day.

