Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

'Think and Speak': Amid Uproar over Periyar Remark, Stalin Has a Piece of Advice for Rajinikanth

When questioned about the actor refusing to apologise over his statement on the social reformer, Stalin said Rajinikanth is an artiste, not a politician, and that he should think and speak.

News18.com

Updated:January 21, 2020, 11:43 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'Think and Speak': Amid Uproar over Periyar Remark, Stalin Has a Piece of Advice for Rajinikanth
File photos of DMK president MK Stalin and actor-politician Rajinikanth.

New Delhi: Hours after superstar Rajinikanth refused to apologise for his statement on social reformer Periyar EV Ramasamy, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin said the aspiring politician must think before speaking on such issues.

In his address at the 50th anniversary-cum-readers' connect event of Tamil magazine 'Thuglak' on January 14, Rajinikanth had said, “In 1971, at Salem, Periyar took out a rally in which undressed images of Lord Sri Ramachandramoorthy and Sita (with a garland of sandal) featured and no news outlet published it."

Amid uproar and criticism from several quarters, the popular south actor said on Tuesday he stands by his statement on the Dravidar Kazhagam founder.

During an event later in the day, when a journalist asked the DMK chief about the actor refusing to apologise over the matter, Stalin said Rajinikanth is an artiste, not a politician.

“I have an advice for him. When he talks about Periyar, who fought for almost 95 years for the Tamil people, he should think and speak,” Stalin was quoted as saying in The Hindu.

A Dravidian outfit on Tuesday filed a plea in the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the police to register a case against Rajinikanth over his remarks.

Last Friday, members of a Dravidian outfit had accused the superstar of "uttering a blatant lie" about the social reformer, burnt the actor’s effigies and filed a police complaint against him. Over 50 protesters were detained on that day.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram