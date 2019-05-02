English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Third Clean Chit to Modi, EC Says 'Nuclear Button for Diwali' Remark Not Violation
Officials said the commission examined the matter in detail and it was of the view that the remarks weren't in violation of the model code of conduct.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing an election campaign rally. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: The Election Commission (EC) Thursday gave a clean chit to Prime minister Narendra Modi, saying he did not violate the model code of conduct during his election speech in Rajasthan's border town of Barmer where he invoked the armed forces and said that India's nuclear button was not kept to be used for Diwali.
This is the third clean chit by the EC to the prime minister in connection with poll-related speeches.
Officials said the commission examined the matter in detail and it was of the "considered view that in this matter no such violation of the extant advisories/provisions is attracted."
The EC, they said, examined the complete certified transcript of the speech of 10 pages sent by the returning officer of the Barmer parliamentary constituency.
The Congress had moved the EC alleging that the prime minister "brazenly" violated the poll code by repeatedly invoking the armed forces in his speeches and demanded that a campaign ban be imposed on him for some time.
During a poll rally in Barmer on April 21, Modi had said India is no more afraid of Pakistan's nuclear threats.
"India has stopped getting scared of Pakistan's threats, I have done right, no? Else every other day they (Pakistan) used to say 'we have nuclear button'....What do we have then? Have we kept it (nuclear button) for Diwali?" he had said.
This is the third clean chit by the EC to the prime minister in connection with poll-related speeches.
Officials said the commission examined the matter in detail and it was of the "considered view that in this matter no such violation of the extant advisories/provisions is attracted."
The EC, they said, examined the complete certified transcript of the speech of 10 pages sent by the returning officer of the Barmer parliamentary constituency.
The Congress had moved the EC alleging that the prime minister "brazenly" violated the poll code by repeatedly invoking the armed forces in his speeches and demanded that a campaign ban be imposed on him for some time.
During a poll rally in Barmer on April 21, Modi had said India is no more afraid of Pakistan's nuclear threats.
"India has stopped getting scared of Pakistan's threats, I have done right, no? Else every other day they (Pakistan) used to say 'we have nuclear button'....What do we have then? Have we kept it (nuclear button) for Diwali?" he had said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
IPL 2019, CSK vs DC: Can CSK Start Winning Without MS Dhoni ?
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
Gautam Gambhir On Two Voter IDs, Challenge Of Debate And Full Statehood
Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 IPL 2019, CSK vs DC: Can CSK Start Winning Without MS Dhoni ?
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 Gautam Gambhir On Two Voter IDs, Challenge Of Debate And Full Statehood
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Talk Ain't Cheap: This Town in the Philippines Has Made Gossip Illegal
- PewDiePie Just Tried Khakra and Jeera Soda, Wants to Come to India to Write a 'Sorry' Song
- 'Show Off': Erica Fernandes Comments as Hina Khan Prepares for Cannes 2019
- IPL 2019 | Beating Batsmen with Leg-Spinners Excited Me: M Ashwin
- Within 6 Days of Release, Avengers Endgame Is Highest Grossing Film in India This Year
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results