Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
2-min read

Third Delhi Win Catapults Arvind Kejriwal's Image to 'Nayak' & 'Singham' in Popular Perception

Kejriwal took oath as Delhi chief minister for the third successive time on Sunday in presence of thousands of people in Ramlila Maidan.

PTI

Updated:February 16, 2020, 9:01 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Third Delhi Win Catapults Arvind Kejriwal's Image to 'Nayak' & 'Singham' in Popular Perception
A file photo of Arvind Kejriwal.

New Delhi: The jubilant AAP supporters thronged the swearing-in ceremony venue of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Cabinet colleagues on Sunday with posters likening the "Delhi's son" to heroes of yesteryear's Bollywood blockbusters 'Nayak' and 'Singham' involving stories of intense struggle for justice.

Kejriwal had extended an open invitation to all Delhiites to attend his swearing-in ceremony, positioning himself as "Delhi's son" and thanking them to help him win the assembly poll with a massive mandate for the third time in a row.

"Nayak 2 is Back again," read a poster, depicting pictures of actor Anil Kapoor and Arvind Kejriwal in his trademark AAP's "Anna cap".

Asked about the poster, AAP supporter Jagendra said Kejriwal changed the politics of the country the way Anil Kapoor did it in Nayak, adding his comparison between real life and reel life heroes are obvious.

Nayak was a popular Bollywood film in which actor Anil Kapoor, while posing difficult questions during an interview to his state chief minister, played by Amrish Puri, ends up accepting the challenge of becoming chief minister for a day and turning immensely popular by his works in a single day.

Another poster compared Kejriwal to 'Singham' played by Ajay Devgan from Bollywood film of the same name.

'Delhi Ke CM Arvind Kejriwal -- Singham Returns 3,' read the poster which showed the Delhi chief minister holding his party's poll symbol 'broom'.

"No Hindu-Muslim issue now, only work will drive the country," the poster asserted.

The action flick Singham, depicted Devgan clashing with local corrupt politician against all odds in the public interest.

The 'Singham' poster creator 'Sunil Kumar, a Dwarka resident, said the depiction signifies Kejriwal's over the years.

"His (Kejriwal) struggle is not of today but of years when he fought corruption and injustice," he said.

Kejriwal took oath as Delhi chief minister for the third successive time on Sunday in presence of thousands of people in Ramlila Maidan.

Kejriwal had first led his Aam Aadmi Party to a massive victory in Delhi Assembly elections in 2013, dethroning the then indomitable Sheila Dixit's government, ruling Delhi for three consecutive terms since 1998.

But Kejriwal's first stint lasted barely 49 days when he had to step down as chief minister in February 2014.

An IIT-Kharagpur product and a former IRS officer, Kejriwal won his second stint as chief minister in February 2015, again fighting against all odds, including his self-proclaimed image of an "anarchist". But he won the poll hands down, yielding only three seat to his party's arch rival BJP in the general assembly elections.

And now in his third stint, Kejriwal did it again winning 62 seats in the assembly, leaving just 8 seats for the BJP.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram