Deserting Dhinakaran's AMMK, Third Dissident AIADMK MLA S Prabhu Calls on TN CM Palaniswami

Chennai: The third of the dissident AIADMK MLAs, S Prabhu, called on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami here on Saturday, completing a cycle of pro-Dhinakaran legislators deserting him post Lok Sabha polls.

Dhinakaran's AMMK had been routed in the April 18 Lok Sabha polls, and ever since a lot of party functionaries, including two dissident AIADMK MLAs have returned to the ruling party's fold.

Prabhu and two other MLAs E Rathinasabapathy and V T Kalaiselvan were served notices by the Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal in April for alleged anti-party activities, but the Supreme Court stayed the disqualification proceedings.

Earlier, Rathinasabapathy and Kalaiselvan had met the Chief Minister, indicating at their return to his camp.

On Saturday, Prabhu called on Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam.

Panneerselvam is the AIADMK Coordinator and Palaniswami is Joint Coordinator of the ruling party.

The two other MLAs had earlier said that Prabhu would also soon return to the ruling party fold.

Though the AIADMK won only one of the 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry as part of an alliance, including BJP, the ruling party however won nine of the 22 Assembly segments where bypolls were held, ensuring it had the majority to continue in power.