GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Third Front Taking Shaping? Mamata 'Welcomes' TDP-BJP Divorce, Renews Call for Oppn Unity

The current situation warrants such action to save the country from disaster, tweets Mamata Banerjee after Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP snaps ties with NDA.

Sujit Nath | News18.com

Updated:March 16, 2018, 1:23 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Third Front Taking Shaping? Mamata 'Welcomes' TDP-BJP Divorce, Renews Call for Oppn Unity
File photo of Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
Kolkata: Hours after TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu pulled the plug on his alliance with the BJP-led NDA, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee welcomed his decision and urged all opposition parties to unite against the central government’s “anti-people policies”.

“I welcome the TDP's decision to leave the NDA. The current situation warrants such action to save the country from disaster.... I appeal to all political parties in the Opposition to work closely together against atrocities, economic calamity and political instability,” Banerjee said in her tweets.





Banerjee had given a similar call in North 24 Parganas district when she alleged that the government at the Centre is a “total flop”. She had sent two of her trusted party leaders Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Derek O’Brien to attend Sonia Gandhi’s dinner for leaders of 20 opposition parties.

Mamata’s tweet was among the first reactions in the opposition camp after Naidu walked out of the NDA over the Centre’s refusal to announce special status for Andhra Pradesh.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES