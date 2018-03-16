English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Third Front Taking Shaping? Mamata 'Welcomes' TDP-BJP Divorce, Renews Call for Oppn Unity
The current situation warrants such action to save the country from disaster, tweets Mamata Banerjee after Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP snaps ties with NDA.
File photo of Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
Kolkata: Hours after TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu pulled the plug on his alliance with the BJP-led NDA, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee welcomed his decision and urged all opposition parties to unite against the central government’s “anti-people policies”.
“I welcome the TDP's decision to leave the NDA. The current situation warrants such action to save the country from disaster.... I appeal to all political parties in the Opposition to work closely together against atrocities, economic calamity and political instability,” Banerjee said in her tweets.
Banerjee had given a similar call in North 24 Parganas district when she alleged that the government at the Centre is a “total flop”. She had sent two of her trusted party leaders Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Derek O’Brien to attend Sonia Gandhi’s dinner for leaders of 20 opposition parties.
Mamata’s tweet was among the first reactions in the opposition camp after Naidu walked out of the NDA over the Centre’s refusal to announce special status for Andhra Pradesh.
Also Watch
“I welcome the TDP's decision to leave the NDA. The current situation warrants such action to save the country from disaster.... I appeal to all political parties in the Opposition to work closely together against atrocities, economic calamity and political instability,” Banerjee said in her tweets.
I welcome the TDP's decision to leave the NDA. The current situation warrants such action to save the country from disaster— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 16, 2018
I appeal to all political parties in the Opposition to work closely together against atrocities, economic calamity and political instability— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 16, 2018
Banerjee had given a similar call in North 24 Parganas district when she alleged that the government at the Centre is a “total flop”. She had sent two of her trusted party leaders Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Derek O’Brien to attend Sonia Gandhi’s dinner for leaders of 20 opposition parties.
Mamata’s tweet was among the first reactions in the opposition camp after Naidu walked out of the NDA over the Centre’s refusal to announce special status for Andhra Pradesh.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
-
Yamaha R15 V3.0 Review (First Ride) | Cars18
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
AIFWAW18 Day 1: Diana Penty, Vaani Kapoor Sizzle On The Ramp As Designers Showcase Their Collection
-
Wednesday 14 March , 2018
Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Yamaha R15 V3.0 Review (First Ride) | Cars18
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Thursday 15 March , 2018 AIFWAW18 Day 1: Diana Penty, Vaani Kapoor Sizzle On The Ramp As Designers Showcase Their Collection
Wednesday 14 March , 2018 Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Lionel Messi: The Beautiful Game's Favourite Child
- 5 Daily Habits that maintain Hormonal Balance
- Rihanna Boycotts Snapchat After App's Offensive Ad On Chris Brown Domestic Abuse Case
- Walmart Sued For Cheating Numbers in a Bid to Outrun Amazon
- Anupam Kher Visits Priyanka Chopra At Quantico Set In New York; See Pictures