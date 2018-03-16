Third Front Taking Shaping? Mamata 'Welcomes' TDP-BJP Divorce, Renews Call for Oppn Unity

I welcome the TDP's decision to leave the NDA. The current situation warrants such action to save the country from disaster — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 16, 2018

Hours after TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu pulled the plug on his alliance with the BJP-led NDA, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee welcomed his decision and urged all opposition parties to unite against the central government’s “anti-people policies”.“I welcome the TDP's decision to leave the NDA. The current situation warrants such action to save the country from disaster.... I appeal to all political parties in the Opposition to work closely together against atrocities, economic calamity and political instability,” Banerjee said in her tweets.Banerjee had given a similar call in North 24 Parganas district when she alleged that the government at the Centre is a “total flop”. She had sent two of her trusted party leaders Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Derek O’Brien to attend Sonia Gandhi’s dinner for leaders of 20 opposition parties.Mamata’s tweet was among the first reactions in the opposition camp after Naidu walked out of the NDA over the Centre’s refusal to announce special status for Andhra Pradesh.