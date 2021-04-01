Thiru Vi Ka Nagar Candidate List: Key Contests in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar Assembly Constituency of Tamil Nadu

Thiru Vi Ka Nagar Assembly constituency in CHENNAI district of Tamil Nadu goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Thiru Vi Ka Nagar seat is part of the Chennai North Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Chennai region of Tamil Nadu.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Sivakumar P @ Thayagam Kavi of DMK won from this seat beating Neelakandan V of ADMK by a margin of 3,322 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Neelakandan. V of ADMK won from this this constituency defeating Natesan .C. Dr. of INC by a margin of 29,341 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Chennai North Parliamentary constituency DMK was ahead in the Thiru Vi Ka Nagar Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls ADMK led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar constituency are: P. L. Kalyani of TMC, Thayagam Kavi of DMK, A. P. Sekhar of DMDK, Oobeath of MNM, Elavanji of NTK