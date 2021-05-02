Thiru Vi Ka Nagar Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

15. Thiru Vi Ka Nagar (थिरु वि का नगर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North region and Chennai district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Thiru Vi Ka Nagar is part of 2. Chennai North Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 24.86%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 90.33%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,19,399 eligible electors, of which 1,06,327 were male, 1,13,020 female and 52 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar in 2021 is 1063.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,14,976 eligible electors, of which 1,04,652 were male, 1,10,289 female and 35 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,81,235 eligible electors, of which 90,051 were male, 91,184 female and 8 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar in 2016 was 64. In 2011, there were 63.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Sivakumar P @ Thayagam Kavi of DMK won in this seat by defeating Neelakandan V of AIADMK by a margin of 3,322 votes which was 2.43% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMK had a vote share of 45.25% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Neelakandan. V of AIADMK won in this seat defeating Natesan .C. Dr. of INC by a margin of 29,341 votes which was 23.7% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 58.87% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 15. Thiru Vi Ka Nagar Assembly segment of Chennai North Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Chennai North Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Chennai North Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 23 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 23 contestants and there were 16 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Thiru Vi Ka Nagar are: Kalyani P L (AIADMK), Sivakumar P (DMK), Sekar M P (DMDK), Bagavath Singh M (BSP), Dr R Illavanji (NTK), Obath S (MNM), Prabhakaran K (MLK), S Ravikumar (RPOIS), Raviparaiyanar D (RPOIA), Udaya Chandran R (IND), Kalyani K (IND), Kolanji M (IND), Govindaraj G (IND), Santhanu S (IND), Sihamani G (IND), Sundar G (IND), Selvakumar A (IND), Sekar E (IND), Premkumar G (IND), Birlabose M (IND), Malathi S (IND), Ranganathan M (IND), Ramesh Babu M (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 60.61%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 63.49%, while it was 68.35% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 15. Thiru Vi Ka Nagar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 221. In 2011 there were 174 polling stations.

EXTENT:

15. Thiru Vi Ka Nagar constituency comprises of the following areas of Chennai district of Tamil Nadu: Chennai (M Corp.) (Part) Chennai (M Corp.) Ward No.37 to 41, 59, 60 and 97 to 99.. It shares an inter-state border with Chennai.

The total area covered by Thiru Vi Ka Nagar is 7 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Thiru Vi Ka Nagar is: 13°06’01.1"N 80°15’15.1"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Thiru Vi Ka Nagar results.

