Thirubhuvanai Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

2. Thirubhuvanai (थिरुभुवनै), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Pondicherry region and Pondicherry district of Puducherry. It shares a border with Tamil Nadu (Villupuram District). Thirubhuvanai is part of 1. Puducherry Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 29%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 85.44%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 32,869 eligible electors, of which 15,431 were male, 17,438 female and registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Thirubhuvanai in 2021 is 1130.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 30,424 eligible electors, of which 14,509 were male, 15,915 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Puducherry Assembly elections, there were a total of 25,620 eligible electors, of which 12,520 were male, 13,100 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Thirubhuvanai in 2016 was 6. In 2011, there were 6.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Puducherry Assembly elections, B. Kobiga of AINRC won in this seat by defeating P. Angalane of INC by a margin of 1,432 votes which was 5.27% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AINRC had a vote share of 44.73% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, P. Angalane of AINRC won in this seat defeating K. Jayaraj of INC by a margin of 4,768 votes which was 20.49% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AINRC had a vote share of 59.02% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 2. Thirubhuvanai Assembly segment of Puducherry Lok Sabha constituency. ANRC won the Puducherry Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AINRC got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Puducherry Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 12 contestants and there were 5 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Puducherry Assembly elections from Thirubhuvanai are: T Udayakumar, Mlis (BSP), B Kobiga (AINRC), A Muhilan (DMK), Dr K Silambarasan (AMMK), V Sivaraman (IJK), K Ranjit (NTK), Durai Ramesh (MNM), T Vinayagamoorthy (DMDK), P Angalane (IND), S T Paramasivam Alias Cale (IND), M Shanthi (IND), S Nadarajan (IND), M Manivannan (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Puducherry Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 86.55%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 89.31%, while it was 90.85% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Puducherry Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 2. Thirubhuvanai constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 33. In 2011 there were 33 polling stations.

EXTENT:

2. Thirubhuvanai constituency comprises of the following areas of Pondicherry district of Puducherry: Mannadipet Commune Panchayat (Part) - Sorapet, Vambupet, Sellipattu, Sannasikuppam, Kalithirthalkuppam, Madagadipet, Thirubuvanai and Thiruvandarkoil. It shares an inter-state border with Pondicherry.

The total area covered by Thirubhuvanai is 28 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Thirubhuvanai is: 11°55’29.6"N 79°38’38.8"E.

