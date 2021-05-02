Thirumangalam Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

196. Thirumangalam (तिरूमंगलम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South region and Madurai district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Thirumangalam is part of 34. Virudhunagar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.83%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 81.66%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,77,803 eligible electors, of which 1,35,064 were male, 1,42,730 female and 9 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Thirumangalam in 2021 is 1057.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,61,622 eligible electors, of which 1,28,692 were male, 1,32,926 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,23,826 eligible electors, of which 1,11,421 were male, 1,12,401 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Thirumangalam in 2016 was 2,822. In 2011, there were 2,026.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Udhayakumar.R.B of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Jeyaram.R of INC by a margin of 23,590 votes which was 11.56% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 46.99% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Muthuramalingam M of AIADMK won in this seat defeating Manimaran M of DMK by a margin of 26,367 votes which was 14.43% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 55.55% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 196. Thirumangalam Assembly segment of Virudhunagar Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Virudhunagar Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Virudhunagar Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 24 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 23 contestants and there were 14 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Thirumangalam are: Udhayakumar R B (AIADMK), Manimaran M (DMK), Athi Narayanan K (AMMK), Arumugam K (LJP), Saral M (NTK), Nirmal M (MIPA), Marikannan A (NDPSI), Ramkumar M (MNM), Alagarsamy M (IND), Kali A (IND), Chandrasekaran R (IND), Thiralipandi N (IND), Duraipandi B (IND), Balamurugan N R (IND), Muthuraja M (IND), Muthuvelraj P (IND), Ramanathan A (IND), Ramanathan M (IND), Ramamoorthi R (IND), Rajanbabu P (IND), Veeranan S (IND), Veeramani V (IND), Vairaseeman G (IND), Jegadeesh Kumar R (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 78.13%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 78.06%, while it was 81.65% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 196. Thirumangalam constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 305. In 2011 there were 257 polling stations.

EXTENT:

196. Thirumangalam constituency comprises of the following areas of Madurai district of Tamil Nadu: Thirumangalam Taluk Peraiyur Taluk (Part) Poosalapuram, Chinnapoolampatti, Muthunagayapuram II Bit, Muthunagayapuram I Bit, Mathakkarai, Chinnaredddipatti, Iswaraberi, Kavundanpatti, Appakkarai, Kunnathur, Genjampatti, Adanur, Lakshmipuram, Vannivelampatti, Subbalapuram, Kilangulam, Salichandai, Peraiyur, Silaimalaipatti, S.Keelapatti, Sandaiyur, Koovalapuram, Modagam, Kadaneri, Vairavi Ammapatti, Karaikeni, Velambur, Vaiyur, Nallamaram, Silarpatti, Gopalapuram, Jari Usilampatti, Chittulotti, Paraipatti, Muruganeri and Sengulam villages. Peraiyur (TP) and T.Kallupatti (TP).. It shares an inter-state border with Madurai.

The total area covered by Thirumangalam is 849 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Thirumangalam is: 9°45’32.8"N 77°55’13.8"E.

