Thirumayam Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

181. Thirumayam (तिरुयम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Kaveri Delta region and Pudukkottai district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Thirumayam is part of 31. Sivaganga Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.81%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 77.76%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,27,829 eligible electors, of which 1,11,295 were male, 1,16,531 female and 3 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Thirumayam in 2021 is 1047.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,08,304 eligible electors, of which 1,02,547 were male, 1,05,757 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,71,992 eligible electors, of which 83,726 were male, 88,266 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Thirumayam in 2016 was 106. In 2011, there were 107.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Regupathy S of DMK won in this seat by defeating Vairamuthu Pk of AIADMK by a margin of 766 votes which was 0.48% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMK had a vote share of 45.58% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Vairamuthu. P.K. of AIADMK won in this seat defeating Subburam. Rm. of INC by a margin of 31,135 votes which was 22.99% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 58.27% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 181. Thirumayam Assembly segment of Sivaganga Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Sivaganga Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Sivaganga Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 22 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 13 contestants and there were 10 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Thirumayam are: S Regupathy (DMK), P K Vairamuthu (AIADMK), S Gandipan (MIPA), R Sivakumar (PT), U Sivaraman (NTK), R Thirumeni (MNM), S Purachibalan (ADK), S Muniaraju (AMMK), C Alagu Subbiah (IND), M Karthick (IND), R Sundaram (IND), K Selvakumar S/O Kasi (IND), M Selvakumar S/O Mariyappan (IND), S Selvakumar (IND), M Selvakumar S/O Murugan (IND), K Selvakumar S/O Kamatchi (IND), M Selvakumar S/O Mariyappan (IND), M Durairajan (IND), R Palaniyappan (IND), S Manikandan (IND), Al Mathialagan (IND), Muthuadaikkan Alias Adaikkalam (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 75.85%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 76.27%, while it was 78.79% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 181. Thirumayam constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 260. In 2011 there were 219 polling stations.

EXTENT:

181. Thirumayam constituency comprises of the following areas of Pudukkottai district of Tamil Nadu: Thirumayam Taluk (Except Palakkuruchi village).. It shares an inter-state border with Pudukkottai.

The total area covered by Thirumayam is 899 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Thirumayam is: 10°17’02.4"N 78°42’19.4"E.

