Thirunallar Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Thirunallar Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

25. Thirunallar (तिरुनल्लार), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Karaikal region and Karaikal district of Puducherry. It shares a border with Tamil Nadu (Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam Districts). Thirunallar is part of 1. Puducherry Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 22.26%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 87.05%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 37,811 eligible electors, of which 18,288 were male, 19,523 female and registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Thirunallar in 2021 is 1068.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 30,169 eligible electors, of which 14,080 were male, 16,089 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Puducherry Assembly elections, there were a total of 26,718 eligible electors, of which 12,673 were male, 14,045 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Thirunallar in 2016 was 33. In 2011, there were 31.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Puducherry Assembly elections, R. Kamalakkannan of INC won in this seat by defeating P. R. Siva @ Sivasakthi of AINRC by a margin of 2,875 votes which was 11.23% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 51.3% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, P.R. Siva of AINRC won in this seat defeating R. Kamalakannan of INC by a margin of 840 votes which was 3.64% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AINRC had a vote share of 50.77% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 25. Thirunallar Assembly segment of Puducherry Lok Sabha constituency. ANRC won the Puducherry Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Puducherry Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 12 contestants and there were 5 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Puducherry Assembly elections from Thirunallar are: R Kamalakkannan (INC), S Rajasekaran (BJP), K Guru Alias Sintha (DMDK), M Sikkanthar Batsha (NTK), Dharparaniyam (AMMK), Pr Siva (IND), P Simonraj (IND), M Mariappane (IND), S Vinoth (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Puducherry Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 83.89%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 84.89%, while it was 86.36% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Puducherry Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 25. Thirunallar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 30. In 2011 there were 30 polling stations.

EXTENT:

25. Thirunallar constituency comprises of the following areas of Karaikal district of Puducherry: Thirunallar Commune Panchayat - Ambagarathur, Nallazhundur, Thevamapuram, Sorakudy, Subrayapuram, Keezhavoor, Thirunallar, Thennankudy, Sethur, Sellur and Pettai. It shares an inter-state border with Karaikal.

The total area covered by Thirunallar is 46 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Thirunallar is: 10°56’14.3"N 79°45’58.7"E .

