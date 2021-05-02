Thiruparankundram Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

195. Thiruparankundram (तिरुपरनकुंद्र), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South region and Madurai district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Thiruparankundram is part of 34. Virudhunagar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.44%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 81.66%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 3,21,195 eligible electors, of which 1,57,885 were male, 1,63,270 female and 40 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Thiruparankundram in 2021 is 1034.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,79,599 eligible electors, of which 1,39,409 were male, 1,40,169 female and 21 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,13,780 eligible electors, of which 1,07,742 were male, 1,06,033 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Thiruparankundram in 2016 was 503. In 2011, there were 411.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Seenivel S M of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Manimaran M of DMK by a margin of 22,992 votes which was 11.64% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 47.32% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Raja A.K.T of DMDK won in this seat defeating Sundararajan C R of INC by a margin of 48,502 votes which was 29.82% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMDK had a vote share of 58.7% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 195. Thiruparankundram Assembly segment of Virudhunagar Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Virudhunagar Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Virudhunagar Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 23 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 21 contestants and there were 13 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Thiruparankundram are: Ponnuthai (CPIM), Rajanchellappa, V V (AIADMK), Savitha, R (AMGRDMK), David Annadurai, K (AMMK), Bharanirajan, M (MNM), Palanikumar, M (ABPP), Murugesan, A (MIPA), Rajamani, V (NMK), Revathy, R (NTK), Arumugam, V (IND), Ilangovan, P (IND), Ukkra Pandiyan, S (IND), Karunakaran, M (IND), Sankar Thayal Sharma, M (IND), Sekar, S (IND), Packiyaselvi, K (IND), Balamurugan, R (IND), Pillai, M M (IND), Manikandan, S (IND), Mohideen Abdul Kadar, M K (IND), Murugan, K R (IND), Radha Alias Gunasekaran, M (IND), Ramachandran, K (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 72.73%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 70.69%, while it was 76.08% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 195. Thiruparankundram constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 291. In 2011 there were 238 polling stations.

EXTENT:

195. Thiruparankundram constituency comprises of the following areas of Madurai district of Tamil Nadu: Madurai South Taluk (Part) Tirupparankundram, Vilacheri, Vadivelkarai, Tattanur, Keelakuilkudi, Melakuyilkudi, Karadipatti, Vadapalanji, Thenpalanji, Sakkilipatti, Vedarpuliankulam, Thoppur, Thanakkankulam, Chinthamani, Pirakkudi, Kallambal, Iravadanallur, Viraganur, Puliyankulam, Silaiman, Panaiyur, Samanatham, Chettikulam, Perumanendal, Koodalsengulam, Perungudi, Mullakulam, Valanendal, Nilaiyur, Periya Alangulam, Soorakkulam, Valayapatti, Thottiyapatti, Valayankulam, Pappanodai, Ramankulam, Kuthiraikutti, Kusavankundu, Kusavapatti, Viradhanur, Moothankulam, Panaikulam, Solankuruni, Eliyarpathi, Nedumadurai, Kombadi, Othaialangulam, Periya Koodakoil, Paraippathi, Nallur and Nedungulam villages. Chinna Anuppanadi (CT), Avaniapuram (TP), Thiruparankundram (TP), Harveypatti (TP) and Thirunagar (TP).. It shares an inter-state border with Madurai.

The total area covered by Thiruparankundram is 231 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Thiruparankundram is: 9°51’10.8"N 78°05’17.9"E.

