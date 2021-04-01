Thiruporur Candidate List: Key Contests in Thiruporur Assembly Constituency of Tamil Nadu

Thiruporur Assembly constituency in KANCHEEPURAM district of Tamil Nadu goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Thiruporur seat is part of the Kancheepuram Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Chennai region of Tamil Nadu.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Kothandapani. M of ADMK won from this seat beating Viswanathan. V of DMK by a margin of 950 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections K. Manoharan of ADMK won from this this constituency defeating K. Arumugam of PMK by a margin of 18,288 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Kancheepuram Parliamentary constituency DMK was ahead in the Thiruporur Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls ADMK led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Thiruporur constituency are: Thirukachur Arumugam of PMK, S.S. Balaji of VCK, M. Kothandapani of AMMK, Lavanya of MNM, Mohanasundari of NTK