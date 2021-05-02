Thiruporur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

33. Thiruporur (थिरुपुरोर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North region and Kancheepuram district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Thiruporur is part of 6. Kancheepuram Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 29.14%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 85.29%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,94,580 eligible electors, of which 1,44,178 were male, 1,50,364 female and 38 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Thiruporur in 2021 is 1043.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,54,307 eligible electors, of which 1,25,753 were male, 1,28,536 female and 18 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,92,000 eligible electors, of which 97,355 were male, 94,645 female and 7 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Thiruporur in 2016 was 7. In 2011, there were 7.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Kothandapani. M of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Viswanathan. V of DMK by a margin of 950 votes which was 0.47% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 34.91% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, K. Manoharan of AIADMK won in this seat defeating K. Arumugam of PMK by a margin of 18,288 votes which was 11.53% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 53.06% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 33. Thiruporur Assembly segment of Kancheepuram Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Kancheepuram Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Kancheepuram Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 13 contestants and there were 15 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Thiruporur are: V K Pakkiri Ambadkar (BSP), Arumugam K (PMK), Kothandapani M (AMMK), S S Balaji (VCK), Mohana Sundari S (NTK), Lavanya N (MNM), U Akbar Bhasha (IND), M Duraisamy (IND), S Nataraj (IND), D Ravi (IND), A Joshva (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 76.36%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 79.09%, while it was 82.62% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 33. Thiruporur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 297. In 2011 there were 225 polling stations.

EXTENT:

33. Thiruporur constituency comprises of the following areas of Kancheepuram district of Tamil Nadu: Chengalpattu Taluk (Part) Ponmar, Karanai, Thazhambur, Navalur, Kannathur Reddy Kuppam, Muthukadu, Egattur, Kazhipattur, Siruseri, Polacheri, Sonallur, Mambakkam, Keelakottiyur, Melakottiyur, Pudupakkam, Padur, Kunnakkadu, Kovalam, Semencheri, Kelambakkam, Sathankuppam, Velichi, Kolathur, Panangathupakkam, Kayar, Thaiyur, Thiruvidanthai, Vadanemmeli, Nemmeli, Sengadu, Illalur, Vembedu, Nellikuppam, Agaram, Kondangi, Maruderi, Hanumanthapuram, Melaiyur RF, Kizhur, Kattur, Krishanankaranai, Thandalam, Kottamedu, Vengur Sirunkundram, Dasarikuppam, Perunthandalam, Pooiluppai, Karumbakkam, Viralpakkam, Mailai, Sembakkam, Chettipatturayamankuppam, Madayathur, Vengaleri, Alathur, Pattipulam, Karunguzhipallam, Sirudavoor, Acharavakkam, Poondi, Edarkundram, Royalpattu, Mullipakkam, Valarkundram, Konerikuppam, Reddikuppam, Kammalampattu, PeriyaIrumbedu, Otteri, Rayamangalam, Manamathy, Agaram, Amoor, Poranthavakkam, Athigamanallur, Salavankuppam, Paiyanur, Panchanthiruthy, Kunnappattu, Dhakshnavarthy, Santhanampattu, Amaiyampattu, Melkanagampattu, Thirunilai, Periyavippedu, Chinnavippedu, Kattakhazhani, Amirthampallam, Chinna Irumbedu, Orathur, Thandarai, Oragadam, Kalanipakkam, Arungundram, Mannavedudevadanam, Valavanthangal, Karanai, Periyaputheri and Thiruvadisoolam villages. Thiruporur (TP), Tirukkalukundram Taluk (Part) - Nemmeli, Nemmeli RF, Pulleri, Thunjam, Keelavedu, Meleripakkam, Thirumani, Thirumani RF, Janakipuram, Alagusamudram, Keerapakkam, Melapattu, Nelvoy, Kuzhippanthandalam, Vadakadumbady, Perumaleri, Kadumbady, Nallanpethal, Melkuppam, Echur, Pulikundram, Irumbuli, Thazambedu, Kankeyamkuppam, Sogandy, Adavilagam, Osivakkam, Pudupakkam, Manapakkam, Othivakkam, P.V.Kalathur, Veerakuppam, Edaiyur, Kothimangalam, Puliyur, Egai, Acharavakkam, Pattikadu, Nallur, Manamai, Kokilamedu, Kunnathur, Amaipakkam, Narasankuppam, Nathamkariamcheri, Mullakolathur, Echankaranai, Soorakuppam, Ammanambakkam, Thathalur, Narapakkam, Salur RF, Salur, Ponpathirkoodam, Venbakkam, Udayambakkam, Punnapattu, Anoor, Korappattu, Mambakkam, Mudaiyur, Kurumughi, Elumichampattu, Sadurangapattinam, Neikuppi, Meiyur, Kalpakkam and Karmarapakkam villages. Tirukalukundram (TP) and Mamallapuram (TP).. It shares an inter-state border with Kancheepuram.

The total area covered by Thiruporur is 671 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Thiruporur is: 12°41’07.1"N 80°07’21.7"E.

