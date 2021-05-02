Thiruthuraipoondi Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

166. Thiruthuraipoondi (तिरुतुराइपोंडी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Kaveri Delta region and Thiruvarur district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Thiruthuraipoondi is part of 29. Nagapattinam Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 40.12%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 83.26%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,39,972 eligible electors, of which 1,17,521 were male, 1,22,448 female and 3 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Thiruthuraipoondi in 2021 is 1042.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,22,916 eligible electors, of which 1,11,029 were male, 1,11,886 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,93,844 eligible electors, of which 97,125 were male, 96,719 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Thiruthuraipoondi in 2016 was 177. In 2011, there were 172.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Adalarasan. P of DMK won in this seat by defeating Umamaheswari. K of AIADMK by a margin of 13,250 votes which was 7.54% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMK had a vote share of 41.07% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, K.Ulaganathan of CPI won in this seat defeating P.Selvadurai of INC by a margin of 22,287 votes which was 14.26% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPI had a vote share of 53.36% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, CPI got the most votes in 166. Thiruthuraipoondi Assembly segment of Nagapattinam Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Nagapattinam Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and CPI won the Nagapattinam Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 12 contestants and there were 10 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Thiruthuraipoondi are: Suresh Kumar C (AIADMK), Marimuthu K (CPI), Aarthi A (NTK), Pariventhan D (AISMK), Rajanikanth S (AMMK), Sivaprakasam V (IND), Suresh A K (IND), Senguttuvan M (IND), Thiruvarul Selvi V (IND), Thulasiraman R (IND), Paramasivam K (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 76.74%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 78.82%, while it was 80.64% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 166. Thiruthuraipoondi constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 270. In 2011 there were 237 polling stations.

EXTENT:

166. Thiruthuraipoondi constituency comprises of the following areas of Thiruvarur district of Tamil Nadu: Thiruthuraipoondi Taluk Mannargudi Taluk (Part) Renganathapuram, Panaiyur, Nokkam Ukkadai, Kottur Thottam, Kottur, Puzhuthikudi, Alathur, Karuppukilar, Vattar, Paingattur, Orathur, Nallur, Akkarai Kottagam, Thirukkalar, Kuruchimoolai –I, Kuruchimoolai –II, Narayanapuram Kalappal, Venkathangudi, Kezhuvathur, Manankathankottagam, Palaiyur, Peruvidamaruthur, Terkkunanalur, Naruvalikkalappal, Kulamanickam, Devadanam, Mannukkumundan, Perugavaazhnthaan, Perungavalandan, Serukalathur, Sithamalli, Nochiyur, Puthagaram, Malavarayanallur, Kunniyur, Pallivarthi, Vikrapandiam, Sendamangalam, Nemmeli (Kottur Firka), Adichapuram and Irulneekki villages.. It shares an inter-state border with Thiruvarur.

The total area covered by Thiruthuraipoondi is 799 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Thiruthuraipoondi is: 10°28’28.2"N 79°34’53.8"E.

