Thiruvaiyaru Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

173. Thiruvaiyaru (तिरुवैयारु), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Kaveri Delta region and Thanjavur district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Thiruvaiyaru is part of 30. Thanjavur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 27.31%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.72%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,68,353 eligible electors, of which 1,30,604 were male, 1,37,730 female and 19 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Thiruvaiyaru in 2021 is 1055.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,48,086 eligible electors, of which 1,22,170 were male, 1,25,916 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,07,331 eligible electors, of which 1,03,964 were male, 1,03,367 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Thiruvaiyaru in 2016 was 171. In 2011, there were 239.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Durai.Chandrasekaran of DMK won in this seat by defeating M.G.M.Subramanian of AIADMK by a margin of 14,343 votes which was 7.06% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMK had a vote share of 49.27% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, M.Rethinasami of AIADMK won in this seat defeating S. Aranganathan of DMK by a margin of 12,962 votes which was 7.46% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 51.11% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 173. Thiruvaiyaru Assembly segment of Thanjavur Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Thanjavur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Thanjavur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 10 contestants and there were 7 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Thiruvaiyaru are: Aswin (BSP), Durai Chandrasekaran (DMK), Venkatesan, S (BJP), Uthirapathi, G (PT), Karthikeyan, V (AMMK), Sivaraman, T (MSKK), Senthilnathan, D (NTK), Backiyaraj, V (AMAK), Vijayakumar, S (APTADMK), Singaravadivel, S (IND), Thirumaran, P S (IND), Rajkumar, R (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 78.11%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 81.86%, while it was 83.86% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 173. Thiruvaiyaru constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 291. In 2011 there were 254 polling stations.

EXTENT:

173. Thiruvaiyaru constituency comprises of the following areas of Thanjavur district of Tamil Nadu: Thiruvaiyaru Taluk Thanjavur Taluk (Part) Indalur, Kadambangudi, Sholagampatti, Maraneri, Kangeyampatti, Kotrapatti, Thondarayampadi, Budalur, Kovilpathu, Chitrakudi Addl., Chitrakudi Chief, Rayanthur, Kalvirayampettai, Perumbur IInd Sethi, Perumbur Ist Sethi, Pillaiyarnatham, Seeralur, Vennalodai, Sakkarasamandam, Palliyeri, Velur, Narasanayagipuram, Thiruvedhikudi, Manangorai, Thandangorai, Mathur, Nallicheri, Thottakadu, Kondavattanthidal, Ramapuram, Thittai, Kudalur, Kurungalur, Melavelithottam , Ramanathapuram Chief, Ramanathapuram Addl., Vannarapettai Chief, Vannarapettai Addl., Alakudi Chief, Sellappanpettai, Veeranarasanpettai, Avarampatti, Nandavanapatti, Muthuveerakandiampatti, Vendayampatti, Surakudipatti, Rayamundanpatti, Pudukudi North, Manaiyeripatti, Sanoorapatti, Pudupatti, Marudakkudi, Kuruvadipatti, Vallam Pudursethi, Thirumalai Samudram, Sengipatti, Palaiyapatti Therkkusethi, Palaiyapatti Vadakkusethi, Pudukudi (S)and Achampatti villages.. It shares an inter-state border with Thanjavur.

The total area covered by Thiruvaiyaru is 640 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Thiruvaiyaru is: 10°47’38.0"N 78°59’20.0"E.

