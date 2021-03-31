politics

Thiruvalla Candidate List: Key Contests in Thiruvalla Assembly Constituency of Kerala
1-MIN READ

Thiruvalla Candidate List: Key Contests in Thiruvalla Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Key candidates in Assembly elections 2021

Key candidates in Assembly elections 2021

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Thiruvalla constituency are: Mathew T. Thomas of JD(S), Kunju Koshy Paul of KC(J), Ashokan Kulanada of BJP

Thiruvalla Assembly constituency in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Thiruvalla seat is part of the Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Travancore region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Adv.Mathew T Thomas of JDS won from this seat beating Joseph M Puthussery of KECM by a margin of 8,262 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Adv Mathew T Thomas of JDS won from this this constituency defeating Victor T Thomas of KECM by a margin of 10,767 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Pathanamthitta Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Thiruvalla Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls INC led from this Assembly segment.

Tags
first published:March 31, 2021, 15:57 IST