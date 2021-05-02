Thiruvalla Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

111. Thiruvalla (तिरुवल्ला), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Travancore region and Pathanamthitta district of Kerala. It shares a border with . Thiruvalla is part of 17. Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

As many as 85 constituencies, including this, registered a turnout which was 5% lower than that in the 2016 Assembly elections. Of the 85, 24 are from Assam, 31 from Kerala, 10 from Tamil Nadu, 16 from West Bengal, and 4 from Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.23%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 96.93%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,12,288 eligible electors, of which 1,01,257 were male, 1,11,030 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Thiruvalla in 2021 is 1097.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,08,798 eligible electors, of which 98,604 were male, 1,10,194 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,93,874 eligible electors, of which 90,720 were male, 1,03,154 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Thiruvalla in 2016 was 973. In 2011, there were 715.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, Adv.Mathew T Thomas of JDS won in this seat by defeating Joseph M Puthussery of KCM by a margin of 8,262 votes which was 5.72% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDS had a vote share of 41.28% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Adv Mathew T Thomas of JDS won in this seat defeating Victor T Thomas of KCM by a margin of 10,767 votes which was 8.5% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDS had a vote share of 49.97% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 111. Thiruvalla Assembly segment of Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha constituency. INC won the Pathanamthitta Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Pathanamthitta Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 7 contestants and there were 8 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Thiruvalla are: Ashokan Kulanada (BJP), Adv Mathew T Thomas (JDS), Rajendradas (BSP), Kunju Koshy Paul (KEC), Vinod Kumar (DSJP), Adv Thomas Mathew (Roy) (IND), K P Yesudas (IND), Surendran Kottoorathil (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 63.34%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 69.23%, while it was 65.33% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 111. Thiruvalla constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 184. In 2011 there were 163 polling stations.

EXTENT:

111. Thiruvalla constituency comprises of the following areas of Pathanamthitta district of Kerala: Thiruvalla Municipality and Kadapra, Kaviyoor, Kuttoor, Nedumpram, Niranam, Peringara, Panchayats in Thiruvalla Taluk and Anicadu, Kallooppara, Mallappally, Puramattom and Kunnamthanam Panchayats in Mallappally Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Pathanamthitta.

The total area covered by Thiruvalla is 199 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Thiruvalla is: 9°24’09.0"N 76°35’58.9"E.

