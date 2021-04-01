politics

Thiruvallur Candidate List: Key Contests in Thiruvallur Assembly Constituency of Tamil Nadu
Thiruvallur Candidate List: Key Contests in Thiruvallur Assembly Constituency of Tamil Nadu

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Thiruvallur constituency are: B. V. Ramanaa of AIADMK, V. G. Rajendran of DMK, N. Guru of AMMK, S. Thanigavel of MNM, Pasupathi of NTK

Thiruvallur Assembly constituency in THIRUVALLUR district of Tamil Nadu goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Thiruvallur seat is part of the Thiruvallur Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Chennai region of Tamil Nadu.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Raajendran V G of DMK won from this seat beating Baskaran A of ADMK by a margin of 5,138 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Ramana B.V of ADMK won from this this constituency defeating Shiaji E.A.P of DMK by a margin of 23,648 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Thiruvallur Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Thiruvallur Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls ADMK led from this Assembly segment.

first published:April 01, 2021, 14:30 IST