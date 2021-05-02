Thiruvallur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

4. Thiruvallur (तिरुवल्लुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North region and Thiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with Andhra Pradesh (Chittor District). Thiruvallur is part of 1. Thiruvallur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 29.48%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 83.82%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,74,876 eligible electors, of which 1,33,723 were male, 1,41,127 female and 26 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Thiruvallur in 2021 is 1055.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,57,558 eligible electors, of which 1,26,468 were male, 1,31,069 female and 21 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,07,922 eligible electors, of which 1,04,429 were male, 1,03,493 female and 13 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Thiruvallur in 2016 was 96. In 2011, there were 78.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Raajendran V G of DMK won in this seat by defeating Baskaran A of AIADMK by a margin of 5,138 votes which was 2.49% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMK had a vote share of 39.02% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Ramana B.V of AIADMK won in this seat defeating Shiaji E.A.P of DMK by a margin of 23,648 votes which was 13.9% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 53.69% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 4. Thiruvallur Assembly segment of Thiruvallur Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Thiruvallur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Thiruvallur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 22 contestants and there were 22 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Thiruvallur are: Raajendran, V G (DMK), Doss, D (BSP), Ramanah, Be Vee (AIADMK), Guru, N (AMMK), Pasupathy, P (NTK), Kumar, E (IND), Sasikumar, J (IND), Bala Krishnan, N (IND), Ramanan, R (IND), Rajendiran, G (IND), Revathi, R (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 77.2%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 80.17%, while it was 82.08% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 4. Thiruvallur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 287. In 2011 there were 237 polling stations.

EXTENT:

4. Thiruvallur constituency comprises of the following areas of Thiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu: Tiruttani Taluk (Part) - Arungulam, Mamandur, Arumbakkam, Kuppam, Arcot, Nedambaram, Panapakkam, Gulur, Kanchipadi, Muthukondapuram, Illuppur, Nabalur, Ramapuram, Kaverirajapuram, Athipattu, Venugopalapuram, Veeraraghavapuram, Vyasapuram, Thiruvalangadu, Palayanur, Jagirmangalam, Rajapadmapuram, Manavur, Kapulakandigai, Marudavallipuram, Harichandrapuram, J.S.Ramapuram, Perikalakattur, Orathur, Lakshmivilasapuram, Pakasalai, Chinnamandali and Kalambakkam villages. Thiruvallur Taluk (Part) - Hudsonpuram, Placepalayam, Gengulukandigai, Allikuzhi, Greenvelnatham, Sendrayanpalayam, Thomur, Thiruppair, Arumbakkam, Rangapuram, Krishnapuram, Poondi, Kannammapettai, Movoor, Neyveli, Ramathandalam, Cheyancheri, Eraiyur, Monnavedu, Chithambakkam, Ramanjeri, Karanizampet, Kunnavalam, Pattaraiperumbudur, Kanagavallipuram, Pandur, Thirupachur, Tiruvallur, Pirayankuppam, Palliaraikuppam, Karanai, Attupakkam, Nemiliagaram, Keelvilagam, Melvalagam, Kalianur, Vidaiyur, Venmanambudur, Kadambathur, Egattur, Melnallathur, Koppur, Nayapakkam, Papparambakkam, Valasaivettikadu, Elluppur, Polivakkam, Nungambakkam, Pinjivakkam, Kasavanallathur, Agaram, Panambakkam, Ramankoil, Madathukuppam, Senji, Thenkaranai, Chitrambakkam, Kavankolathur, Pudumavilangai, Satharai, Erayamangalam, Alinjivakkam, Mappedu, Kilacheri, Kondancheri, Perambakkam, Narasingapuram, Irulanjeri, Kumaracheri, Koovam, Pillaiyarkuppam, Govindamedu, Ulundai, Thodukadu, Vayalur, Kottaiyur, Karanai, Kallambedu, Uttarampakkam, Kannur, Pudupattu, Selai and Tirupandiyur villages. Thiruvallur (M) and Vengathur (CT).. It shares an inter-state border with Thiruvallur.

The total area covered by Thiruvallur is 657 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Thiruvallur is: 13°07’53.4"N 79°48’41.4"E.

