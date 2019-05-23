English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Thiruvallur Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Tiruvallur ): Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Thiruvallur (திருவள்ளூர்) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
1. Thiruvallur (Tiruvallur ) is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Chennai region of Tamil Nadu in South India. This semi-urban scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 27.03% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.6%. The estimated literacy level of Thiruvallur is 82.1%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 2 on Thursday, April 18, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, P Venugopal of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating the VCK candidate by a margin of 3,23,430 votes which was 25.78% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 50.10% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 14 contestants in 2014.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 73.67% and in 2009, the constituency registered 70.57% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Thiruvallur was: Ponnusamy Venugopal (AIADMK) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,52,794 men, 8,49,777 women and 262 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Thiruvallur Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Thiruvallur is: 13.1394 79.9073
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: तिरुवल्लूर, तमिलनाडु (Hindi); থিরুভাল্লুর, তামিলনাড়ু (Bengali); तिरुवल्लूर, तामिळनाडू (Marathi); થિરુવલ્લુર, તામિલનાડુ (Gujarati); திருவள்ளூர், தமிழ்நாடு (Tamil); తిరువల్లూర్, తమిళనాడు (Telugu); ತಿರುವೆಲ್ಲೂರ್, ತಮಿಳು ನಾಡು (Kannada); തിരുവള്ളുർ, തമിഴ് നാട് (Malayalam).
Thiruvallur Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
ACDP
--
--
C.Kalanithi
INC
--
--
Dr.K.Jayakumar
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
G.George
RPI(A)
--
--
D.Ravi Pariyanar
MNM
--
--
Logarangan.M
IND
--
--
D.Anandaraj
IND
--
--
G.Arulraj
NTK
--
--
M.Vetriselvi
AIADMK
--
--
Dr. P.Venugopa
IND
--
--
Vijaya .R.
IND
--
--
S.Sargunam
IND
--
--
K.Chandrasekar
IND
--
--
V.Gunasekaran
IND
--
--
K.Kamalanathan
IND
--
--
C.Bharath
IND
--
--
A.Manikandan
IND
--
--
N.Vikraman
IND
--
--
Pon.Raja
IND
--
--
Murugesan
BSP
--
--
R.Anbuchezhian
