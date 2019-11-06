Thiruvallur's Defiled Statue Draped with Saffron Shawl, Rudraksha Chain Put Around Its Neck
The desecration came after DMK President M.K. Stalin on Sunday termed the BJP's attempt to saffronise Thiruvalluvar to grow the party in the state as 'Tamil betrayal'.
Members of Hindu Makkal Katchi garland the statue of Tamil poet, Thiruvalluvar with flowers, rudraksha and a saffron 'angavastram' in Pillayarpatti.
Chennai: Leader of Hindu Makkal Katchi (HMK) Arjun Sampath on Wednesday draped the statue of Tamil saint-poet Thiruvalluvar in Pillaiarpatti with a saffron shawl and applied sacred ash on the forehead and biceps and put a rudraksha chain around his neck.
Garlanding the statue he also prayed before it.
The statue was defiled couple of days back by some miscreants.
The desecration came after DMK President M.K. Stalin on Sunday termed the BJP's attempt to saffronise Thiruvalluvar to grow the party in the state as "Tamil betrayal".
Stalin was reacting to a tweet by the BJP's Tamil Nadu unit which posted a portrait of Thiruvalluvar in a saffron 'dhoti' with sacred ash on his forehead and biceps.
Along with the image, a couplet by Thiruvalluvar questioning the use of education for a person if he/she didn't pray at the god's feet was also posted.
Written by Thiruvalluvar over 2,000 years ago, "Thirukkural" or sacred verses, comprises 1,330 couplets on ethics and morality.
It is said that Thiruvalluvar was born in Chennai and there is a temple dedicated to him in the city.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 30 September , 2019 Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019 Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019 Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019 Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's Vacation Selfie From the Maldives Wins the Internet
- How Has Facebook Allowed 100 Developers Access to Groups Data Without You Saying Yes?
- Chetan Bhagat Announces He was Chief Guest at ISRO Event, Twitter Launches Hilarious Jokes
- Deputy Dads: 17 Sheriffs In the Same Department Welcomed Babies In 2019
- 'People Will Lose Faith': Why Sushma Swaraj Insisted on Getting Kidney Surgery at AIIMS