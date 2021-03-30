Thiruvambady Candidate List: Key Contests in Thiruvambady Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Thiruvambady Assembly constituency in Kozhikode district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Thiruvambady seat is part of the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Malabar region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections George M. Thomas of CPM won from this seat beating V M Ummer Master of IUML by a margin of 3,008 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections C Moyinkutty of MUL won from this this constituency defeating George M Thomas of CPM by a margin of 3,833 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Wayanad Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Thiruvambady Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls INC led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Thiruvambady constituency are: Linto Joseph of CPI(M), C. P. Cheriya Muhammed of IUML, Baby Ambat of BJP