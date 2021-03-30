politics

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021#IndiaPositive
News18» News»Politics»Thiruvambady Candidate List: Key Contests in Thiruvambady Assembly Constituency of Kerala
1-MIN READ

Thiruvambady Candidate List: Key Contests in Thiruvambady Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Key candidates in Assembly elections 2021

Key candidates in Assembly elections 2021

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Thiruvambady constituency are: Linto Joseph of CPI(M), C. P. Cheriya Muhammed of IUML, Baby Ambat of BJP

Thiruvambady Assembly constituency in Kozhikode district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Thiruvambady seat is part of the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Malabar region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections George M. Thomas of CPM won from this seat beating V M Ummer Master of IUML by a margin of 3,008 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections C Moyinkutty of MUL won from this this constituency defeating George M Thomas of CPM by a margin of 3,833 votes.

RELATED NEWS

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Wayanad Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Thiruvambady Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls INC led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Thiruvambady constituency are: Linto Joseph of CPI(M), C. P. Cheriya Muhammed of IUML, Baby Ambat of BJP

Tags
first published:March 30, 2021, 16:57 IST