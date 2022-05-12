Thiruvambady election result live updates: Linto Joseph of CPIM Secures Victory

32. Thiruvambady (तिरुवम्बाडी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Malabar region and Kozhikode district of Kerala. It shares a border with . Thiruvambady is part of 4. Wayanad Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 8.61%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 95.24%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,80,289 eligible electors, of which 89,259 were male, 91,026 female and 4 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Thiruvambady in 2021 is 1020.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,68,412 eligible electors, of which 82,980 were male, 85,432 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,45,763 eligible electors, of which 71,696 were male, 74,067 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Thiruvambady in 2016 was 413. In 2011, there were 317.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, George M. Thomas of CPIM won in this seat by defeating V M Ummer Master of IUML by a margin of 3,008 votes which was 2.22% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 45.93% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, C Moyinkutty of MUL won in this seat defeating George M Thomas of CPIM by a margin of 3,833 votes which was 3.31% of the total votes polled in the constituency. MUL had a vote share of 48.71% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 32. Thiruvambady Assembly segment of Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency. INC won the Wayanad Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Wayanad Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 11 contestants and there were 8 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Thiruvambady are: C P Cheriya Muhammed (IUML), Baby Ambattu (BJP), Linto Joseph (CPIM), K P Cheriya Muhammed S/O Kunhoyi (IND), Prof George Mathew Thottathimyalil (IND), Linto Joseph S/O Sali (IND), Lenilal T D (IND), Sunny V Joseph (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 77.17%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 80.57%, while it was 79.42% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 32. Thiruvambady constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 141. In 2011 there were 127 polling stations.

EXTENT:

32. Thiruvambady constituency comprises of the following areas of Kozhikode district of Kerala: Karassery, Kodencheri, Kodiyathur, Koodaranji, Mukkom, Puthuppadi and Thiruvambadi Panchayats in Kozhikode Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Kozhikode.

The total area covered by Thiruvambady is 428 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Thiruvambady is: 11°21’57.2"N 76°02’04.9"E.

