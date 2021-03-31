Thiruvananthapuram Candidate List: Key Contests in Thiruvananthapuram Assembly Constituency of Kerala

politics

Key candidates in Assembly elections 2021

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Thiruvananthapuram constituency are: Antony Raju of JKC, V. S. Sivakumar of CONG, Krishna Kumar of BJP

Thiruvananthapuram Assembly constituency in Thiruvananthapuram district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Thiruvananthapuram seat is part of the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Travancore region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections V.S. Sivakumar of INC won from this seat beating Adv.Antony Raju of IND by a margin of 10,905 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Adv.V.S.Sivakumar of INC won from this this constituency defeating V.Surendran Pillai of KCAMG by a margin of 5,352 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Thiruvananthapuram Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Thiruvananthapuram Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls BJP led from this Assembly segment.

first published:March 31, 2021, 17:32 IST