Thiruvananthapuram Court Issues Summons to Ravi Shankar Prasad in Defamation Case Filed by Tharoor

Thiruvananthapuram: The Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court in Thiruvananthapuram has issued summons to Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in a case filed by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor alleging defamation.

The court has taken cognizance of the complaint and asked Prasad to appear before court on May 2.

Prasad, in a press conference in October 2018, had said Tharoor was an accused in a murder case. The statement was published through media and social media and it was against this that Tharoor filed the defamation case.

In his statement before the CJM in Thiruvananthapuram, Tharoor said a murder case had not been registered in the death of his wife and these statements were intended to malign him.

Tharoor said he filed the defamation suit immediately because it was damaging for society if political leaders think they can say anything and get away with it just to advance their agenda.

Tharoor’s wife Sunanda Pushkar, 51, was found dead in a suite of luxury hotel Leela in Delhi's Chanakyapuri on the night of January 17, 2014. The couple was staying at the hotel as the official bungalow of Tharoor was being renovated at that time.

Pushkar's death had created a sensation as it came shortly after a bitter spat between the couple on Twitter over his alleged affair with Pakistani journalist Mehr Tarar.

