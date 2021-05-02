Thiruvananthapuram Election Result 2021 Live Updates: V S Sivakumar of INC Leading

134. Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum) (तिरुवनंतपुरम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Travancore region and Thiruvananthapuram district of Kerala. It shares a border with . Thiruvananthapuram is part of 20. Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 6.69%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 92.66%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,03,319 eligible electors, of which 98,731 were male, 1,04,565 female and 23 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Thiruvananthapuram in 2021 is 1059.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,93,101 eligible electors, of which 93,627 were male, 99,474 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,77,442 eligible electors, of which 85,817 were male, 91,625 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Thiruvananthapuram in 2016 was 387. In 2011, there were 344.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, V.S. Sivakumar of INC won in this seat by defeating Adv.Antony Raju of IND by a margin of 10,905 votes which was 8.64% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 36.82% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Adv.V.S.Sivakumar of INC won in this seat defeating V.Surendran Pillai of KCAMG by a margin of 5,352 votes which was 5% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 45.87% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 134. Thiruvananthapuram Assembly segment of Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency. INC won the Thiruvananthapuram Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Thiruvananthapuram Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 13 contestants and there were 11 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Thiruvananthapuram are: Krishnakumar G (BJP), V S Sivakumar (INC), Adv Antony Raju (JKC), A Saboora (SUCOIC), Abhilash Vadakkan (IND), Antony Raju S/O Raju (IND), Krishnakumar T S S/O Sankarankutty (IND), Chala Mohanan D (IND), Raju Antony (IND), Sivakumar K S/O Kumara Swamy (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 61.85%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 65.37%, while it was 60.39% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 134. Thiruvananthapuram constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 153. In 2011 there were 148 polling stations.

EXTENT:

134. Thiruvananthapuram constituency comprises of the following areas of Thiruvananthapuram district of Kerala: Wards No.26 to 30, 40 to 47, 59, 60, 69 to 75, 77, 78 & 80 of Tvpm (M.Corporation) in Thiruvananthapuram Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Thiruvananthapuram.

The total area covered by Thiruvananthapuram is 42 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Thiruvananthapuram is: 8°29’18.6"N 76°56’30.1"E.

