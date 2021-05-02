Thiruvarur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Kalaivanan Poondi K of DMK leading

168. Thiruvarur (थिरुवरुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Kaveri Delta region and Thiruvarur district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Thiruvarur is part of 29. Nagapattinam Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 36.01%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 83.26%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,82,573 eligible electors, of which 1,37,203 were male, 1,45,338 female and 32 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Thiruvarur in 2021 is 1059.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,53,227 eligible electors, of which 1,25,497 were male, 1,27,717 female and 13 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,09,526 eligible electors, of which 1,04,961 were male, 1,04,565 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Thiruvarur in 2016 was 197. In 2011, there were 193.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Karunanidhi .M of DMK won in this seat by defeating Pannerselvam .R of AIADMK by a margin of 68,366 votes which was 34.74% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMK had a vote share of 61.73% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Karunanidhi. M of DMK won in this seat defeating Rajendran. M of AIADMK by a margin of 50,249 votes which was 29.02% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMK had a vote share of 62.96% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, CPI got the most votes in 168. Thiruvarur Assembly segment of Nagapattinam Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Nagapattinam Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and CPI won the Nagapattinam Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 16 contestants and there were 12 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Thiruvarur are: Kalaivanan Poondi K (DMK), Gomathi A (BSP), Pannerselvam A N R (AIADMK), Kabilarasan P (MNM), Thiyagasundaram N (TNIK), Thiyagarajan M (PT), Naseema Banu M A (SDPOI), Vinothini R (NTK), Amanullah R S A (IND), Anbazhagan T (IND), Panneerselvam J (IND), Mohamed Halith A (IND), Mutharasan S (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 73.25%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 77.78%, while it was 82.69% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 168. Thiruvarur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 301. In 2011 there were 251 polling stations.

EXTENT:

168. Thiruvarur constituency comprises of the following areas of Thiruvarur district of Tamil Nadu: Thiruvarur Taluk Kodavasal Taluk (Part) Kappanamangalam, Arasavanangadu, Deepangudi, Keerangudi, Pulavanallur, Vadakandam, Mannakkal, Engan, Karaiyappalaiyur, Neikuppai, Keelapalaiyur, Uthirangudi, Elaiyur, Thirukkalambur, Sellur, Melaathichamangalam, Arpar, Aaykudi, Ammaiyappan, Thirukkannamangai, Agarathirunallur, Kattur, Elavangargudi, Anaivadapathi, Kavanur, Nattuvakkudi, Athicholamangalam, Krishnankottagam, Urkudi, Valavanallur, Pathur, Abivirutheeswaram, Kamukakudi, Viswanathapuram, Perumalagram, Naalilondru, Melathirumathikkunnam, Thiyagarajapuram, Kulikkarai, Peruntharakkudi, Devarkandanallur, Kamalapuram, Erukattur, Paruthiyur, Kankoduthavanitham, Melaradhanallur, Thittanimuttam, Vidayapuram, Musiriyam, Thiruvidavasal and Kalathur villages. Koradacheri (TP). NidamangalamTaluk (Part) Vakranallur, Sithanakudi, Vengaramberaiyur, Punavasal, Poonthalangudi, Keelamanali, Ohaiperaiyur, Agaravelukudi, Palaiyanur, Kothangudi, Vadagovanur, Thengovanur, Thirurameswaram, Manchanavadi, Overchery, Verkudi, Sathanur, Kakkaiyadi, Vadapathimangalam, Harichandrapuram, Pullamangalam, Kiliyanoor, Periyakothur, Manakkarai, Palakurichy, Chithraiyur, Sendangudi, Kulamanickam, Mavattakkudi, Seruvamani and Marangudi villages. Koothanallur (M).. It shares an inter-state border with Thiruvarur.

The total area covered by Thiruvarur is 429 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Thiruvarur is: 10°44’28.3"N 79°35’07.4"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Thiruvarur results.

