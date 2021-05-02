Thiruverumbur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

142. Thiruverumbur (तिरुवेरुंबुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Kaveri Delta region and Tiruchirappalli district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Thiruverumbur is part of 24. Tiruchirappalli Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.76%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 83.56%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,93,003 eligible electors, of which 1,43,784 were male, 1,49,163 female and 56 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Thiruverumbur in 2021 is 1037.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,67,001 eligible electors, of which 1,32,108 were male, 1,34,853 female and 40 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,09,375 eligible electors, of which 1,05,726 were male, 1,03,649 female and 23 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Thiruverumbur in 2016 was 41. In 2011, there were 316.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi of DMK won in this seat by defeating Kalaichelvan.D of AIADMK by a margin of 16,695 votes which was 9.12% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMK had a vote share of 46.98% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, S.Senthilkumar of DMDK won in this seat defeating K.N.Seharan of DMK by a margin of 4,205 votes which was 2.79% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMDK had a vote share of 47.4% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 142. Thiruverumbur Assembly segment of Tiruchirappalli Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Tiruchirappalli Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Tiruchirappalli Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 22 contestants and there were 10 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Thiruverumbur are: Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi (DMK), P Kumar (AIADMK), S Senthilkumar (DMDK), Malathi Ravichandran (BSP), K M Karthik (TNIK), S Sakthivel (NGPP), V Cholasooran (NTK), K Palanisamy (VTVTK), Muruganandam M (MNM), S Charles (IND), R Priya (IND), N Muniyandi (IND), A Raja Mohamed (IND), N Raju (IND), Jestin Raja (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 66.59%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 68.6%, while it was 71.97% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 142. Thiruverumbur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 294. In 2011 there were 254 polling stations.

EXTENT:

142. Thiruverumbur constituency comprises of the following areas of Tiruchirappalli district of Tamil Nadu: Srirangam Taluk (Part) Panayakurichy, Kilamullakudy, Kuvalakkudy, Vengur, Natarajapuram, Arasangudy, Kiliyur, Pathalapattai, Agaram, Ellakudy, Alathur, Kilakurichy, Kilakalkandarkottai, Sholamadevi, Valavandankottai, Tirunedunkulam, Asur, Elandapatti, Kumbakudy, Gundur, Sooriyur and Kandalur villages. Tiruchirappalli Taluk (Part) Tiruchirappalli (M Corp.) Ward No.7, 27 to 32 and 36. Pappankurichi (CT), Thiruverumbur (TP), Koothappar (TP), Krishnasamudram (CT), Thuvakudi (TP), Navalpattu (CT) and Palaganangudy (CT).. It shares an inter-state border with Tiruchirappalli.

The total area covered by Thiruverumbur is 280 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Thiruverumbur is: 10°45’04.7"N 78°47’31.2"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Thiruverumbur results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam