Thiruvidaimarudur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

170. Thiruvidaimarudur (तिरुविदिमारुदुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Kaveri Delta region and Thanjavur district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Thiruvidaimarudur is part of 28. Mayiladuthurai Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 27.83%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.72%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,59,429 eligible electors, of which 1,28,582 were male, 1,30,832 female and 15 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Thiruvidaimarudur in 2021 is 1017.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,34,108 eligible electors, of which 1,17,957 were male, 1,16,148 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,96,673 eligible electors, of which 1,00,535 were male, 96,128 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Thiruvidaimarudur in 2016 was 83. In 2011, there were 77.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Chezhiaan.Govi of DMK won in this seat by defeating Settu.U of AIADMK by a margin of 532 votes which was 0.29% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMK had a vote share of 41.93% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Chezhiaan.Govi of DMK won in this seat defeating Pandiyarajan.T of AIADMK by a margin of 394 votes which was 0.25% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMK had a vote share of 48.12% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 170. Thiruvidaimarudur Assembly segment of Mayiladuthurai Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Mayiladuthurai Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Mayiladuthurai Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 12 contestants and there were 10 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Thiruvidaimarudur are: Chezhiaan, Govi (DMK), Puratchi Mani, M (BSP), Union Veeramani, S (AIADMK), Kannaiyan, T (CPIMLL), Kudanthai Arasan, J (AMMK), Suresh, R (AMPK), Divya Bharathi, M (NTK), Madhankumar, R (IJK), Kannaiyan, N (IND), Dhanasekar, V (IND), Nedumaran, S (IND), Mathi, M (IND), Marimuthu, G (IND), Mariyappan, N (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 75.76%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 79.01%, while it was 81.61% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 170. Thiruvidaimarudur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 277. In 2011 there were 240 polling stations.

EXTENT:

170. Thiruvidaimarudur constituency comprises of the following areas of Thanjavur district of Tamil Nadu: Thiruvidaimarudur Taluk Kumbakonam Taluk (Part) Pangal, Sivapuram, Mangudi, Vittalur, Elandurai, Mallapuram, Katchukattu, Vilangudi, Ammangudi, Puthagaram, Irandankattalai, Poundarigapuram, Thandanthottam, Villiyavarambal, Krishnapuram, Sembiavarambal, Thukkatchi, Kumaramangalam, Kothangudi, Kovanur, Thiruppandurai, Natchiarkoil, Thirunariyur, Enanallur, Thandalam, Mathur, Kattur (Koohur), Perappadi, Keeranur, Semmangudi, Varvankarai Semmangudi, Velangudi, Vanduvancheri, Andalur, Nagarasampettai, Thirucherai, Injikollai, Paruthicheri, and Visalur villages.. It shares an inter-state border with Thanjavur.

The total area covered by Thiruvidaimarudur is 384 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Thiruvidaimarudur is: 11°01’52.3"N 79°28’28.9"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Thiruvidaimarudur results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam