Thiruvottiyur Candidate List: Key Contests in Thiruvottiyur Assembly Constituency of Tamil Nadu

Thiruvottiyur Assembly constituency in THIRUVALLUR district of Tamil Nadu goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Thiruvottiyur seat is part of the Chennai North Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Chennai region of Tamil Nadu.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Samy.K.P.P of DMK won from this seat beating Balraj.B of ADMK by a margin of 4,863 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Kuppan, K. of ADMK won from this this constituency defeating Samy, K.P.P. of DMK by a margin of 27,291 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Chennai North Parliamentary constituency DMK was ahead in the Thiruvottiyur Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls ADMK led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Thiruvottiyur constituency are: K. Kuppan of AIADMK, K. P. Shankar of DMK, M. Soundarapandiyan of AMMK, S. D. Mohan of MNM, Seeman of NTK