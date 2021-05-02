Thiruvottiyur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

10. Thiruvottiyur (तिरुवोट्टियूर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North region and Thiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Thiruvottiyur is part of 2. Chennai North Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.41%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 83.82%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 3,05,968 eligible electors, of which 1,50,803 were male, 1,55,020 female and 145 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Thiruvottiyur in 2021 is 1028.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,84,010 eligible electors, of which 1,41,195 were male, 1,42,726 female and 89 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,21,456 eligible electors, of which 1,12,289 were male, 1,09,167 female and 39 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Thiruvottiyur in 2016 was 73. In 2011, there were 75.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Samy.K.P.P of DMK won in this seat by defeating Balraj.B of AIADMK by a margin of 4,863 votes which was 2.56% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMK had a vote share of 43.25% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Kuppan, K. of AIADMK won in this seat defeating Samy, K.P.P. of DMK by a margin of 27,291 votes which was 16.57% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 57.03% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 10. Thiruvottiyur Assembly segment of Chennai North Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Chennai North Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Chennai North Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 20 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 22 contestants and there were 11 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Thiruvottiyur are: K Kuppan (AIADMK), M Kotteswaran (BSP), K P Shankar (DMK), R Egavalli (NDMK), D Sasiraj (SAP), Seeman (NTK), M Soundara Pandian (AMMK), D Mohan (MNM), K Gopinath (IND), V Sureshbalaji (IND), M Chellam (IND), D Thamizhizhan (IND), B Dhanasekaran (IND), C Dhanraj (IND), Pravina (IND), M A Michael Raj (IND), N Ramesh Kumar (IND), N Rajesh Kumar (IND), U Venkatesh (IND), B Zakir Hussain (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 65.15%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 66.94%, while it was 74.41% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 10. Thiruvottiyur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 292. In 2011 there were 270 polling stations.

EXTENT:

10. Thiruvottiyur constituency comprises of the following areas of Thiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu: Ambattur Taluk (Part) Kattivakkam (M), Tiruvottiyur (M), Manali (TP) and Chinnasekkadu (TP).. It shares an inter-state border with Thiruvallur.

The total area covered by Thiruvottiyur is 39 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Thiruvottiyur is: 13°10’35.8"N 80°17’23.3"E.

