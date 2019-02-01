English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
This Budget is An Attempt to Cheat People Of India, Photocopy of Our Schemes: Mamata
Questioning where the money for the announced sops would come from, Banerjee maintained that the Modi government had no moral authority to place a budget for the next five years.
File photo of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
Kolkata: Lashing out at the Centre for “trying to cheat the people” of this country, Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee called the Union Budget 2019 an “act of desperation”.
Banerjee said the proposals from the finance minister came from an “expired budget” because the tenure of the current government is no more than a month.
Questioning where the money for the announced sops would come from, Banerjee maintained that the Modi government had no moral authority to place a budget for the next five years.
“What is the use of administering medicine after it has passed expiry date?” Banerjee asked. “Why did they not provide for farmers in the last five years? We have already started multiple relief schemes for farmers. This budget is just a photocopy of our schemes,” she said.
Speaking to reporters at the Bengal state Assembly on a day which also marked the first day of the Assembly’s state budget session, the chief minister announced that Bengal would withdraw from the Centre’s crop insurance scheme and instead provide the entire amount from the state exchequer.
“We used to provide 80% money for the crop insurance scheme and the Centre is putting the Prime Minister’s photograph on campaign material and making it look like it is their scheme. If we can provide 80% money, we can also provide the remaining 20%. So we have made a cabinet decision today to withdraw ourselves from the central scheme and run our own crop insurance scheme. We don’t need their help,” Banerjee said.
This is the second such withdrawal announcement by Mamata after she pulled out for from Modi’s Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme last month and replaced it by the state’s own Swastha Sathi policy. Banerjee had alleged that the Centre was taking all credit for a jointly funded scheme.
Characteristically scathing in her attack against the Modi-led Centre, Banerjee claimed that the Union government was “carefully destroying the federal structure by running parallel administration in states and interfering in matters like Agriculture which is a state subject”.
“They have cut allocations for the Swachh Bharat and Ujjwala schemes, allotted no extra money for NREGA and deprived SCs, STs and other vulnerable groups,” she said.
Banerjee maintained that alternative policy announcements of the opposition parties would be announced only after the common minimum agenda of the parties are mutually agreed upon.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Banerjee said the proposals from the finance minister came from an “expired budget” because the tenure of the current government is no more than a month.
Questioning where the money for the announced sops would come from, Banerjee maintained that the Modi government had no moral authority to place a budget for the next five years.
“What is the use of administering medicine after it has passed expiry date?” Banerjee asked. “Why did they not provide for farmers in the last five years? We have already started multiple relief schemes for farmers. This budget is just a photocopy of our schemes,” she said.
Speaking to reporters at the Bengal state Assembly on a day which also marked the first day of the Assembly’s state budget session, the chief minister announced that Bengal would withdraw from the Centre’s crop insurance scheme and instead provide the entire amount from the state exchequer.
“We used to provide 80% money for the crop insurance scheme and the Centre is putting the Prime Minister’s photograph on campaign material and making it look like it is their scheme. If we can provide 80% money, we can also provide the remaining 20%. So we have made a cabinet decision today to withdraw ourselves from the central scheme and run our own crop insurance scheme. We don’t need their help,” Banerjee said.
This is the second such withdrawal announcement by Mamata after she pulled out for from Modi’s Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme last month and replaced it by the state’s own Swastha Sathi policy. Banerjee had alleged that the Centre was taking all credit for a jointly funded scheme.
Characteristically scathing in her attack against the Modi-led Centre, Banerjee claimed that the Union government was “carefully destroying the federal structure by running parallel administration in states and interfering in matters like Agriculture which is a state subject”.
“They have cut allocations for the Swachh Bharat and Ujjwala schemes, allotted no extra money for NREGA and deprived SCs, STs and other vulnerable groups,” she said.
Banerjee maintained that alternative policy announcements of the opposition parties would be announced only after the common minimum agenda of the parties are mutually agreed upon.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Analysis: The Cost of Election Year Populism
-
Monday 21 January , 2019
News18 Explains: What Is An Interim Budget And Why It Matters For Modi Govt.
-
Thursday 31 January , 2019
News18 Excerpts: President Ram Nath Kovind’s Address Ahead of Budget Session
-
Thursday 31 January , 2019
PM Modi Speaks Ahead of Budget Session
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget For Ballot: What To Expect As Govt Tries To Woo Voters Ahead of Polls
News18 Analysis: The Cost of Election Year Populism
Monday 21 January , 2019 News18 Explains: What Is An Interim Budget And Why It Matters For Modi Govt.
Thursday 31 January , 2019 News18 Excerpts: President Ram Nath Kovind’s Address Ahead of Budget Session
Thursday 31 January , 2019 PM Modi Speaks Ahead of Budget Session
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget For Ballot: What To Expect As Govt Tries To Woo Voters Ahead of Polls
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Budget 2019: Government Sets Target of 1 Lakh Digital Villages, Talks About Make in India Growth
- Ranveer Singh Kisses Wife Deepika Padukone Outside Soho House After Dinner Date
- Anand Mahindra Will Never be Taking His Wife to This Restaurant, Here's Why
- Exclusive: Upcoming Hyundai Styx (Carlino) Compact SUV Spied, Slotted Below Creta
- Amazon Removes a Lot of Products From Shop Window, as E-commerce FDI Rules Come Into Play
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results