This Election Will be India’s Second Fight for Independence: Stalin at Mamata’s Show of Might

Criticising the BJP government at the Centre, MK Stalin accused it of working for corporate houses.

News18.com

Updated:January 19, 2019, 2:22 PM IST
DMK president MK Stalin speaks at the ‘United India’ rally organized by Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on Saturday.
Kolkata: DMK chief MK Stalin on Saturday said the upcoming general elections will be akin to the second freedom struggle for people of India to fight against the "radical Hinduism" of the BJP.

Stalin, speaking at TMC's mega opposition rally, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "afraid" of a few people, including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"The next (Lok Sabha) elections will be the second fight for Independence. We will stop this poison of Hindutva and radical Hinduism from spreading. Our call is to defeat Modi and save the country," he said at the Brigade Parade Grounds here.

Criticising the central government, Stalin also accused it of working for corporate houses. "If Modi is back in power, the country will go back 50 years," he said.

Leaders of all the opposition parties, except the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the CPI(M)-led Left Front, are taking part in the rally.

