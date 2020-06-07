'Glad They Heard PM Modi's Appeal': At Virtual BJP Rally, Amit Shah Gives Covid-19 Spin to RJD Protest

New Delhi: Clarifying that BJP's virtual rally had nothing to do with Bihar elections, Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday said his address was to bring Indians together in fight against the coronavirus pandemic. He also took a dig at the RJD protest and said he was glad that opposition had finally heard PM Modi's appeal to show gratitude to Covid-19 fighters.

"Some people welcomed our today's virtual rally by clanging 'thalis'. I am glad they finally heard PM Modi's appeal to show gratitude towards those fighting Covid-19," Shah said addressing 'Bihar Jansamvad Rally' through video conferencing.

Hours before Shah's virtual rally, RJD leaders and workers staged protests, beating utensils and blowing conches against what their leader Tejashwi Yadav dubbed as the ruling party's celebration of the devastation caused by Covid-19 and the lockdown.

A large crowd gathered outside the 10, Circular Road, residence of former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi, where she stood alongside Tejashwi and her elder son Tej Pratap Yadav and party workers — all clanging steel plates with spoons — while standing inside circles drawn on the ground to ensure social distancing.

In his address in March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked people to clap, ring bells or clang utensils to applaud the people rendering essential services.

