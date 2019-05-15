This Independent from Bihar is the Richest Candidate in Lok Sabha Polls

With declared assets of over Rs 1,107 crore, Ramesh Kumar Sharma is the richest candidate in the Lok Sabha elections, his affidavit shows.An independent contesting against BJP MP Ram Kripal Yadav from Patliputra in Bihar, Sharma says he is fighting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his fake promises. The 63-year-old with a Chartered Engineer certificate owns nine vehicles including a Volkswagen Jetta, a Honda city and an Optra Chevrolet, the affidavit says.Sharma has declared total assets worth Rs 11,07,58,33,190, of which assets worth Rs 7,08,33,190 are movable. Sharma told IANS: "With demonetization, Modi took money away from people. There is crime happening all around and they are looting the country. I am fighting this election against Modi, the 'jumlebaaz'."The aspiring politician is "more than 100 per cent confident of his win" even if BJP President Amit Shah contests against him. Sharma is the only independent in the top five richest candidates in the Lok Sabha battle. The other four are from the Congress.The second richest is Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, the Congress candidate from Chevella in Telangana, with Rs 895 crore assets. He has movable assets worth Rs 8,56,38,18,770 and immovable assets worth Rs 38,63,60,400.Nakul Nath, the Congress candidate from Chhindwara Lok Sabha constituency in Madhya Pradesh, is the third richest man in the fray with assets worth Rs 660 crore -- the movable and immovable assets are worth Rs 6,18,41,72,757 and Rs 41,77,74,000 respectively.The fourth richest man is Vasanthakumar H., the Congress candidate from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, with assets worth Rs 4,17,49,30,444, of which Rs 2,30,49,30,444 are movable.With assets worth over Rs 374 crore, Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, contesting from Guna in Madhya Pradesh, is the fifth richest candidate. He was also the richest candidate in the just concluded sixth phase of polling.