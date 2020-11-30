This is Congress's Reality: Scindia on Former Party's Bhind District Unit Passing Censure Motion Against Leader

In Bhopal to meet Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan over cabinet expansion on Monday, Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia took a swipe on internal bickering in his previous party after the bypoll debacle. The reality of the Congress party is now out in open, Scindia said upon his arrival in Bhopal.

He was referring to a censure motion passed by Bhind district Congress against senior leader Govind Singh over party candidate Hemant Katare’s loss in bypoll. After the motion was passed, Bhind district Congress head Sriram Baghel had expressed fear for his life from Singh who had urged the party to probe into the allegations and act against the persons ‘defaming’ him, if these complaints were false.

Baghel had also handed an application to Bhind Superintendent of Police.

“The internal games of the Congress party are now coming out in open and this has been the background of the party,” said Scindia when asked about Congress bickering in Bhind. The party state unit is yet to act against Baghel or Singh, who is a frontrunner for the post of Leader of Opposition as MPCC Kamal Nath, who also is LOP. is expected to shun one of the posts after bypoll loss.

However, Scindia fended off queries whether the Bhind feud was aimed at pushing Singh out of the race of Leader of Opposition, saying only Congress leaders could reply.

Scindia had a brief meeting with Chouhan but declined to say anything on the proposed cabinet expansion.