This is How Punjab's Conjoined Twins Cast Votes While Maintaining Secrecy

Sohna and Mohna, the famous conjoined twins who had bagged a state government job last year, cast their votes in Amritsar for Punjab assembly polls. Special arrangements were made by the Returning Officer as the two were provided with goggles to keep the secrecy of votes between them.

The visuals of the twins arriving at a polling booth in Amritsar was shared by ANI as officials welcomed the conjoined twins.

Officials said that, in order to maintain the secrecy between the two separate voters special arrangements were made at the polling booth.

“It is a very unique case. The Election Commission told us to do proper videography. They’re icons of PWD voters. They’re conjoined but two separate voters. Arrangements were made by the RO of giving them goggles so that secrecy of voting is maintained," Gaurav Kumar, PRO told ANI.

The two were recently in the news for getting a job at the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) as Regular T Mate (RTM) and posted them at the 66-KV PSPCL office near the Dental College Amritsar.

Advertisement

In January, The Election Commission had considered Sohna and Mohna as separate voters and decided to give individual voting rights to both of them. They were handed over two separate Electoral Photo Identity Cards by Punjab’s Chief Electoral Officer S Karuna Raju.

Born in June 2003 in Delhi, they were abandoned by their parents. They were adopted by an orphanage in Amritsar. Both Sohna and Mohna turned 18 last year.

Voting for Punjab’s 117 assembly seats is underway while the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.