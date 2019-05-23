Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

This is People's Mandate Against Opposition's Propaganda, Says Amit Shah

Conveying his greetings to party workers on behalf of Prime Minister Modi, Shah said it was the relentless efforts of the party workers which strengthened the BJP at every booth of the country.

PTI

Updated:May 23, 2019, 3:34 PM IST
This is People's Mandate Against Opposition's Propaganda, Says Amit Shah
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP national president Amit Shah.
New Delhi: BJP president Amit Shah Thursday hailed the BJP's superb showing in the Lok Sabha polls as "victory of India" and said it is people's mandate against the Opposition's propaganda and personal attacks as well as their total rejection of politics of dynasty, appeasement and casteism.

In a series of tweets, Shah said this victory is a "win of people's confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi".

"Today's result is India's mandate against Opposition's propaganda, lies, personal insinuations and baseless politics. It is also people's mandate who have chosen development and nationalism and rejected casteism, dynasty and appeasement," Shah said.

Asserting that this win is a victory for the whole of India, he said, "It is the victory of the hopes of youth, the poor and farmers. This grand victory is a triumph of people's confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's development work and strong leadership."

Conveying his greetings to party workers on behalf of Prime Minister Modi, Shah said it was the relentless efforts of the party workers which strengthened the BJP at every booth of the country.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
