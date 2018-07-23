'This is PM Modi's Brutal New India': Rahul Gandhi on Alwar Lynching

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday, citing a news report, alleged that police took three hours to get the dying Alwar lynching victim to a hospital only a few kilometres away. The incident, Rahul alleged, was a reflection of PM Narendra Modi's "New India"."Policemen in #Alwar took 3 hrs to get a dying Rakbar Khan, the victim of a lynch mob, to a hospital just 6 KM away. Why? They took a tea-break enroute. This is Modi’s brutal “New India” where humanity is replaced with hatred and people are crushed and left to die," tweeted Rahul.On Saturday, a Muslim dairy owner Rakbar Khan from Kolgaon village in Haryana’s Mewat district was lynched by a group of seven persons in Rajasthan’s Alwar district on suspicion of being a cattle smuggler.Hours after the 28-year-old man was lynched Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal came up with a bizarre link between the incident and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's growing popularity, hinting at a conspiracy to defame the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the central government ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections.Following the lynching, the Rajasthan police arrested two of the accused — Dharmendra Yadav and Paramjeet Singh — on Saturday. A third person, Naresh Singh was held on Sunday.All three accused were produced before the Ramgarh Judicial Magistrate, who remanded them in police custody for five days.In 2017, Pehlu Khan, a dairy farmer, was accused of smuggling cattle and was lynched by a mob on the national highway in Rajasthan’s Alwar district.